5 family apple adventures in Yorkshire

Author Picture Icon

Kathryn Armstrong

Published: 3:16 PM October 1, 2021    Updated: 3:35 PM October 1, 2021
Beautiful blond happy kid boy picking and eating red apples on organic farm, autumn outdoors. Funny

Apple adventures for all - from the gardener to the fruit-loving kids - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Take a bite out of the nation's most traditional fruit at these mouth-watering harvest events in Yorkshire  

Beningbrough Hall  

September 29 – October 3  

Tractor pulling wagons full of fresh organic apples in an orchard. Apple harvesting season.

Wagons full of fresh organic apples - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Drop in and see the display of the multitude of apples grown at Beningbrough Hall - all different shapes, sizes, colours and textures. Tasting will be a bit different so pick up your samples bag, complete with tasting notes and enjoy at your leisure. The gardens team will be sharing their experience through short talks and demonstrations on subjects such as heritage apples, care of fruit trees and how to pick the perfect apple. See what's on offer that day when you visit. 

Drop in to the talks at 11am, 1pm and 3pm. Pick the perfect apple at 12 noon and 2pm. 

The restaurant will have some ready prepared apple goodies on the menu and in the shop pick up everything you need for your patch of green - from tools to books, pots to plants. 

Huddersfield  

October 2  

Drop off your apples and pears and swap for cider instantly Orchard Cider Drop & Swap Day in Lindley,  Huddersfield, from 11am.  Apples must be ripe, cleanish and sound. 500ml bottle per 10kg - apples can be from anywhere.  


Newby Hall

October 3  

the girl holds basket with juicy apples in a in the garden. Corgi dog next to the family"n

Fresh air in the orchard at harvest time - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Take part in Newby Hall's hotly contested Apple Throwing Championships on October 3. Whoever throws an apple the furthest over the River Ure wins the prestigious title and trophy! There will be apple pressing demonstrations, a display of the many apple varieties grown in the orchards and advice on all things fruity from experts at the Northern Fruit Group. 

Ripon  

October 9 

Bring your apples and pears to pulp and press to create your very own apple juice at Ripon's Apple Day  Apples straight from the tree are fine, you can bring windfall but wash them first and discard any with mould on.  We don't recommend bringing any windfall from areas that animals may have grazed.  You can bring your own containers, they don't need to be sterilised just spotlessly clean. 

Helmsley Walled Garden 

23 October - 24 October 

The annual celebration of all things apple at Helmlsey Walled Garden. Share stories of loved apple varieties, as well as how the apple came to Britain. There will be pruning demonstrations, apple tastings, an apple-facts trail, quizzes and activities for all the family. This is your annual chance to discover more about the nation’s favourite fruit and find out what we they do with amazing apples.


