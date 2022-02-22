When and where to see Mars in Dorset

Bob Mizon MBE, of Wessex Astronomical Society, reveals March's starry highlights and when to see Venus and Mars in our night skies, as well as a special art installation of the red planet in Dorchester where you can admire our nearest neighbour close-up

As winter fades and milder weather is more likely, we move towards the Vernal or Spring Equinox on March 20th. We reach the point in Earth’s orbit when the planet tilts neither towards nor away from the Sun, and day and night are of equal length. If skies are clear, now is the time to go outside, and appreciate the wonders of the starry spring sky.

Leo the heavenly Lion takes pride of place in the south by late evening. His brightest star, blue-white Regulus (the Little King), is 79 light years away, so its light has been winging towards us since 1943. On the 15th the waxing Moon will pass through the distinctive ‘reversed question mark’ shape of the Sickle of Leo, on its way to Full phase on the 18th. This March Seed Moon will then be in the constellation of the sky maiden Virgo. Her brightest jewel is Spica (the ‘Ear of Wheat’, 250 light years), shining with the prospect of the vigorous growth to come.

March sky chart - Credit: Alan Jefferis

Look north and enjoy, with binoculars, the rich starfields of the W-shaped constellation of Queen Cassiopeia and her consort King Cepheus, parents of Princess Andromeda and due north at midnight. Then transfer your gaze towards Ursa Minor and Ursa Major, the Little and Great Bears, and make out the coils of Draco the Dragon writhing between them. In the Greeks’ sky mythology, Draco was seen as the fearsome serpent which guarded the golden apples of the Hesperides. To Arab astronomers of old it represented a rather less daunting procession of camels. Draco’s nose investigates Hercules (Herakles), who slew the serpent and is now rising in the east. The stars of the Dragon nearest to Cepheus are called the ‘knot stars’, as they represent the coils of the sinister creature. Vertically above in March are the two pairs of stars representing the feet of the Great Bear.

Say goodbye this month to some of the winter’s most impressive groupings: the two Dogs, Canis Major and Canis Minor, follow their master, the star-studded hunter Orion, as he drives Taurus the Bull before him.

The deities of both love and war, brilliant Venus and ruddy Mars below it, sit near the south-eastern horizon at dawn for most of March. Saturn and Jupiter are however lost in the Sun’s glow.

Admire a seven-metre diameter installation of the stunningly accurate recreation of our nearest neighbour at Dorchester's Corn Exchange - Credit: Bob Pitchford

Mars comes to Dorchester: Dorchester Corn Exchange is where you will find Luke Jerram’s Mars – a seven-metre diameter installation of the stunningly accurate recreation of our nearest neighbour, accompanied by a specially commissioned surround sound composition, admission is free (March 9 – 15, opening times at dorchesterarts.org.uk). On March 11, An Evening Under Mars, is a magical cabaret of music and marvelling underneath the red planet with a Mars-themed jazz and blues soundtrack provided by the FB Pocket Orchestra. Box office 01305 266926

Say goodbye to the winter constellations this month as we pass the spring equinox - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Discover Dorset's Dark Skies: Cranborne Chase AONB is Dorset's first Dark Skies Reserve. Find out more about the best spots for star gazing and events happening here at chasingstars.org.uk. Monthly star gazing evenings are usually hosted by Wessex Astronomical Society at Durlston Country Park near Swanage durlston.co.uk.

March 1: The Far Side of the Moon talk by Dr Julian Onions at the Wessex Astronomical Society, 7.30pm, Allendale Centre, Wimborne wessex-astro.org.uk

March 4: 32 Years of the Hubble Telescope and what next? Talk by Dr Robin Catchpole at Weymouth Astronomy Club, 7.30pm, St Aldhelm’s Church Centre, Spa Road weymouthastronomy.co.uk