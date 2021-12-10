When to see the Geminids meteor shower in Dorset

What starry wonders will you see in the sky this December? - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Bob Mizon MBE, a member of Wessex Astronomical Society, shares starry highlights for December including the Geminids meteor shower and a Snow Moon

Winter night air is more still and transparent: stars twinkle less at lower levels as the cooled atmosphere shows less turbulence. In December, the silvery arch of the Milky Way stretches from the south-eastern horizon to the north-western; while Orion, due south around midnight, holds his starry shield towards the onrushing Bull of Heaven, Taurus.

December star chart - Credit: Alan Jefferis

Spot these stars: Some fine red stars, Betelgeuse at Orion’s shoulder and Aldebaran, fiery eye of the Bull, glitter in the south. These are red giants, swollen late-stage stars which forge within their inner furnaces most of the carbon atoms that in the fulness of time will hold living things together. Orion’s two faithful canine companions, Canis Minor and Canis Major, follow him across the southern sky.

Geminids Meteor Shower: Look in this region in the late evenings of December 12th -14th for the Geminids meteors flashing in the south-east. Binoculars may pick up gas trails left in the upper atmosphere by some of the brightest ones. Meteors burn at altitudes between 70 and 100 kilometres: compare this with the fossil light from the Andromeda Galaxy (M31), high in the west in the early evenings. Its faint glow, the combined output of an estimated trillion stars, has been travelling towards us for nearly two and a half million years, on a journey of over 20 million trillion kilometres.

Snow Moon: The waxing Moon may interfere with some of the fainter meteors, and on the 18th the Full ‘Snow’ Moon of December dominates the night sky.

Discover Dorset's Dark Skies: Cranborne Chase AONB is Dorset's first Dark Skies Reserve. Find out more about the best spots for star gazing and events happening here at chasingstars.org.uk. For information on astronomy talks and meetings of the Wessex Astronomical Society visit wessex-astro.org.uk and Weymouth Astronomy Club visit weymouthastronomy.co.uk. Monthly star gazing evenings are usually hosted by Wessex Astronomical Society at Durlston Country Park near Swanage durlston.co.uk.