Published: 8:45 AM May 19, 2021

Your home baking skills could win you a host of scrummy prizes thanks to a new competition being launched by a well-known South West dairy firm. And it’s got a leading Great British Bake Off star as one of the judges.

Trewithen Dairy has announced the launch of The Trewly Big Bake. Taking place until Sunday June 13, the competition encourages all ages to bake and decorate a cake which completes a perfect afternoon tea.

Great British Bake Off star Martha Collison will judge the competition. - Credit: Trewithen Dairy

Celebrated author, expert baker and Great British Bake Off fifth series star Martha Collison will judge the competition. Martha will be joined on the judging panel by renowned food writer Orlando Murrin, who is also president of the Guild of Food Writers, and Francis Clarke, managing director of Trewithen Dairy.

Bakers have a free rein - any size goes, with extra points awarded for creativity, presentation, decoration and the reinvention of undeniable classics such as a Victoria sponge with summer berries or an upside-down carrot cake with cream cheese frosting.

Martha Collison says: “I am delighted to team up with Trewithen Dairy and help judge this competition. I wholeheartedly encourage people to roll up their sleeves and get into baking as it’s so much more than just whipping up a sweet treat. It’s a mindful process that inspires creativity and what better way of bringing people together than through sharing cake - a true expression of love!”

Francis Clarke adds: “We know many people gain great pleasure from baking so it seemed a natural fit for Trewithen Dairy to create a baking competition. We love seeing our products used in innovative ways. To judge alongside Martha and Orlando Murrin is also a real honour and we’re very much looking forward to seeing the finished creations.”

If carrot cake is you speciality, then why not enter The Trewly Big Bake contest? - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

There’s an array of prizes for the winner, including a three-month subscription to Bake Off Box, featuring recipes, ingredients and bespoke baking equipment designed by the Bake Off team. The winner will also receive a hamper of Cornish goodies, with the makings of a Trewithen Dairy Clotted Cream Tea, signed Martha Collison books and prizes from bakers’ favourite Matthews Cotswold Flour.

To enter this free competition, simply visit the Trewithen Dairy website and enter with images and an entry description. Bakers are encouraged to upload their creations to Instagram using the hashtag #TrewlyBigBake.

Orlando Murrin concludes: “This is a great opportunity for everyone to have a go and show off their flair for baking. We’re really looking forward to seeing what people come up with, and we’ll have some prizes too for the most spectacular fails, so if your cake doesn’t quite turn out how you expected, enter it anyway. It’s all about having a go.”