Top bands heading to Cornwall for Rattler Fest 2022

Major bands and star names are heading for Cornwall in April 2022 for the return of a popular music festival backed by well-known Cornish cider brand Rattler

Rattler Fest will take place at Healeys Cornish Cyder Farm near Truro from April 22-24 and it promises to showcase an eclectic mix of local talent, established national and world-renowned musical acts and celebrity DJs. Amongst the confirmed acts are The Feeling, Scott Mills, Utah Saints & Dub Pistols.

The Feeling will headline Rattler Fest 2022. - Credit: Andy Hughes

Also joining the line-up are Sam and the Womp, The Mighty Offbeats, Antimatador, Jessica and the Rabbits, The Busketeers, The Bob Marley Revival, Black Friday, Company B and Roguey Roads with more names to be announced in the coming weeks.

The spring edition of Rattler Fest will be a party unlike any other and the first of its kind in Cornwall. In the ‘Après Ski Lodge Sessions’, festival goers can enjoy the enthralling atmosphere of an ‘après ski’ before raising the temperature, swapping their salopettes for shorts and heading to ‘Pineapple Beach’. Revellers can also experience an Orchard Silent Disco, Club Fromage or go head-to-head in competitions such as ‘Mr & Mrs Rattler’ or embark on the challenge of the much-loved ‘Rattler Olympics’.

Headliners The Feeling draw heavily on the rich harmonies of 1970s rock and have since forming in 2006, had three Top Ten UK singles and garnered a Brit Award nomination. In 2021, the band re-entered the studio to work on their much-anticipated sixth studio album set to be released in May 2022.

Taking to the stage with one of his exceptionally energetic sets is award-winning BBC Radio DJ Scott Mills. - Credit: Scott Mills

Having created some of the most popular radio features ever, Scott has made countless appearances as a host, DJ and Strictly Come Dancing contestant, becoming a familiar name in most British households.

World-renowned duo Utah Saints have since the birth of house music released nine Top 40 UK hits, four of which hit the Top 10. In addition, the duo have sold over two million records worldwide, sampled a huge range of artists from Annie Lennox to Slayer, and supported U2 on UK and European tours.

Venerable electronic/dub band Dub Pistols are a reggae-breaks-jungle mash up whose rollercoaster story reads like a rock’n’roll cautionary tale on a grand scale. Over a 20-year career, they have worked with heroes like The Specials, Busta Rhymes, Horace Andy, Madness and Gregory Isaacs.

Rattler Fest will showcase an eclectic mix of local talent. - Credit: Matthew Hawkey

The full line up of bands, DJs, fun activities and more can be found here.

Rattler Fest is organised by Quick Panda Productions, led by Ian Whittaker and Ben Hall, who are behind other successful events such as Little Orchard Cider and Music Festival, The Great Estate and Truro Cathedral’s New Year’s Eve Masquerade.

Ian and Ben said: “The inaugural Rattler Fest was an immense amount of fun and we’re thrilled to be developing the concept for this year.

“Of course, coming out of the pandemic with the launch of a brand-new festival was always going to be a risk but one we were very happy to take.

“Today, we can confidently say that it paid off both for us, our partners, and festival-goers. But here at Quick Panda Productions we are always thinking of ways to develop and finesse our concepts and our decision to move Rattler Fest to the spring is rooted in the opportunity to bring something brand new – once again – to Cornwall.

Utah Saints have sold over two million records worldwide. - Credit: Carsten Windhor

“Nowhere in the county or - dare we say - even the South West, is there a festival that is going to have the same ‘spring break’ feel as Rattler Fest.’

Sam and Joe Healey, Healeys Cyder Farm Owners, added: “We have worked with Quick Panda Production on numerous events, and we are always delighted by their innovative ideas and their ability to provide visitors with something unique.

“Our collaboration on Rattler Fest is naturally close to our hearts as Rattler truly is at the core of our entire production. It’s just fantastic to see the Cornish success of Rattler celebrated in the best way possible and we can’t wait to welcome back visitors for the party in April 2022.”

See here for tickets.

Dub Pistols' rollercoaster story reads like a rock’n’roll cautionary tale on a grand scale. - Credit: Jules Annan



