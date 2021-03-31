Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
Great British Life > Things To Do

Bank holiday weekend things to do in Devon

Author Picture Icon

Cate Crafter

Published: 5:32 PM March 31, 2021    Updated: 12:37 PM April 29, 2021
Dartmouth Castle viewed across the graveyard of St. Petroc's church (c) Richard Szwejkowski, Flickr

Dartmouth Castle viewed across the graveyard of St. Petroc's church (c) Richard Szwejkowski, Flickr (CC BY 2.0) - Credit: Archant

With lockdown measures easing, we have a round-up of places to go and activities to enjoy in Devon this bank holiday weekend. 

Remember to follow government guidelines by staying local and following social distancing protocol to minimise the spread of Coronavirus.

Connect to the Coast 

Devon Life's editor Andy Cooper has picked out 9 of the most beautiful beaches to explore. Or, if you're in the mood for a South Coast Path walk, then pick one of these beautiful 28 walks along the trail.

Indulge in a Picnic

Get your blankets at the ready and pack some scrumptious treats because it's time for a bank holiday picnic. If you're not sure where to go, check out our list of the most loved picnic spots in Devon for a spot of inspiration.

Trek across Dartmoor in the steps of Sherlock Holmes

A local legend inspired the story of The Hound of the Baskervilles, and much of the novel's action took place upon the gorgeous Dartmoor landscape, so why not grab a copy of the famous detective novel and head for a walk across the moorland. Keep your eyes peeled for the footsteps of a gigantic hound or some adorable Dartmoor ponies!

Discover the natural wonder of Blackchurch Rock

This walk along the Hartland Peninsula will take you by one of the most unusual natural rock formations on the British coast. The geological arch has two window-like holes that make it look man-made, yet it was formed by erosion from the waves over many years.  

Spot Blossom at RHS Garden Rosemoor 

Book tickets now to explore the sumptuous blooms of RHS Garden Rosemoor. Before setting off have a read of our blossom spotting guide to find out what delightfully delicate flowers you find.

Read more of the best Devon content:

7 magical bluebell walks in Devon

Free English Heritage sites to visit in Devon this summer

Villages in Devon: 10 of the best places to visit

Most Read

  1. 1 19 great places to eat outdoors in Cheshire after lockdown
  2. 2 7 of the most Instagrammable outdoor dining destinations in Cheshire and Manchester
  3. 3 10 of the best restaurants for al fresco dining in Norfolk
  1. 4 A stunning £6 million home near Alderley Edge, Wilmslow, and Prestbury. 
  2. 5 Devon celebrity chef unveils latest eatery
  3. 6 Abbie Dewhurst -  BBC Weather presenter on her life in Yorkshire
  4. 7 Cornwall's best dog-friendly beaches...and places to eat on the way
  5. 8 35 great Surrey pubs with beer gardens and terraces
  6. 9 17 of the best spots for al fresco dining in Essex
  7. 10 The must-have flowers and plants for gardens in 2021
Devon Life
Devon

Don't Miss

Petersham Nurseries (c) Herry Lawford, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Surrey Life

12 outdoor dining experiences in Surrey

Surrey Life

Logo Icon
The Greatest Showman at Knaresborough - outdoor cinema this summer  

Yorkshire Life

Outdoor cinema showings in Yorkshire this summer

Vijay Arogyasami

Author Picture Icon
Al fresco dining by the sea. Cornwall has plenty of beachside dining options

Cornwall Life

Al fresco dining in Cornwall: 9 of the best places to go

Cornwall Life

Logo Icon
Bigbury Sands beach in Devon with Burgh Island on the horizon.

Devon Life

9 of the best beaches to visit in Devon

Andy Cooper

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus