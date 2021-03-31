Bank holiday weekend things to do in Devon

Published: 5:32 PM March 31, 2021 Updated: 12:37 PM April 29, 2021

Dartmouth Castle viewed across the graveyard of St. Petroc's church (c) Richard Szwejkowski, Flickr (CC BY 2.0) - Credit: Archant

With lockdown measures easing, we have a round-up of places to go and activities to enjoy in Devon this bank holiday weekend.

Remember to follow government guidelines by staying local and following social distancing protocol to minimise the spread of Coronavirus.

Connect to the Coast

Devon Life's editor Andy Cooper has picked out 9 of the most beautiful beaches to explore. Or, if you're in the mood for a South Coast Path walk, then pick one of these beautiful 28 walks along the trail.

Indulge in a Picnic

Get your blankets at the ready and pack some scrumptious treats because it's time for a bank holiday picnic. If you're not sure where to go, check out our list of the most loved picnic spots in Devon for a spot of inspiration.

Trek across Dartmoor in the steps of Sherlock Holmes

A local legend inspired the story of The Hound of the Baskervilles, and much of the novel's action took place upon the gorgeous Dartmoor landscape, so why not grab a copy of the famous detective novel and head for a walk across the moorland. Keep your eyes peeled for the footsteps of a gigantic hound or some adorable Dartmoor ponies!

Discover the natural wonder of Blackchurch Rock

This walk along the Hartland Peninsula will take you by one of the most unusual natural rock formations on the British coast. The geological arch has two window-like holes that make it look man-made, yet it was formed by erosion from the waves over many years.

Spot Blossom at RHS Garden Rosemoor

Book tickets now to explore the sumptuous blooms of RHS Garden Rosemoor. Before setting off have a read of our blossom spotting guide to find out what delightfully delicate flowers you find.

