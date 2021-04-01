Things to do in Norfolk this bank holiday weekend

Published: 2:28 PM April 1, 2021

With lockdown restrictions easing, we can look forward to a slightly more sociable bank holiday weekend. We've gathered some ideas for the best way to spend your Easter bank holiday in Norfolk



Order an afternoon tea



Although we're not allowed to go out for an afternoon tea, we can still enjoy this British tradition from the comfort of our own homes as some of Norfolk's cafes and tea rooms have created afternoon tea parcels which can be delivered straight to your door.



Pack a picnic



Go for a woodland walk



Go for a walk on a secret beach



Find a peaceful place to explore



It's not just secret beaches that can provide a bit of respite from the buzz of everyday life, we've got 10 other spots with wide open space to avoid the crowds. Explore nature, see some historical buildings and get lost in the countryside with these 10 quiet Norfolk beauty spots.

