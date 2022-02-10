The Royal Bath and West Show returns in 2022

2022 is set to be a year to remember for the Bath and West Show - Credit: A Gorman Events

Following a Covid-enforced hiatus the show is staging a welcome comeback with all the usual livestock and equine classes, rural life exhibitions and popular family entertainment

The Royal Bath & West Show returns on 2 June for a three-day celebration of Great British farming, equine competitions and rural crafts - and tickets are now on sale.

“Livestock competitions, parades and equestrian classes are at the show’s heart and true to our traditions,” says deputy head of shows, Jess Chiplen. “Although it bridges the gap between urban and rural life, it remains an agricultural show and captures farming’s past, present and sustainable future.”

One exciting new development is the expansion of the showground’s Beadle Arboretum as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy Project. “We are expanding the arboretum courtesy of generous pledges from council members and society supporters,” says Ms Chiplen.

“We aim to plant, where possible, the same species that were originally planted. Importantly, these trees include native species which will be vital in providing a wildlife corridor to support the fauna and flora we have in our area of Somerset. At a time when climate change and carbon neutrality is firmly in the spotlight, we are delighted to be able to do our bit for the environment while also creating a peaceful place for people to walk and rest.”

Visitors to the show will of course be treated to the usual mix of local food and drink, live music, family entertainment and shopping aisles, with camping available on-site.

“We really are looking forward to welcoming people back through the gates – we’ve long awaited the return of the annual show in all its glory,” says Ms Chiplen.

Super Saver Tickets are on sale until 18 February at £20 per adult, including free admission of two children, while sales on the gate will be at £25 per adult and £6 per child.

You can find out more and book tickets here