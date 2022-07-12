Be a part of a beach clean in Kent this summer!

The Royal Albion, Broadstairs, is close to one of the beaches that needs cleaning - Credit: Shepherd Neame

Would you like to spend a few hours helping our marine life while taking in some beautiful Kentish coastal views this summer?

Britain’s oldest brewer Shepherd Neame is inviting volunteers of all ages to take part in a new series of summer Beach Cleans at four of its coastal locations, starting during National Marine Week.

The independent family brewer is teaming up with its Charity of the Year, Kent Wildlife Trust, to make each Beach Clean an educational experience too.

At each event, which are to be held later this month and in August, a member of Kent Wildlife Trust will be on hand to explain the impact of litter on marine life, and answer any questions volunteers may have.

Each clean has been organised close to some of Shepherd Neame’s most picturesque coastal hotels and pubs, offering volunteers a chance to enjoy the beautiful scenery while helping the environment.

People wanting to come along can register to take part in advance, as numbers are limited to 40 volunteers per beach clean. There may be some sign-ups available on the day.

The cleans will all be held from 10.15am to noon and volunteers can drop in at any point. They will be held at the following sites:

The Minnis Bay, Birchington – Sunday, July 24

The Botany Bay, Kingsgate – Sunday, July 31

The Marine, Tankerton – Sunday, August 7

The Royal Albion, Broadstairs – Sunday, August 14

The first 30 people who sign up to take part will receive a Sheps Giving reusable water bottle to take away with them.





Shepherd Neame Chief Executive, Jonathan Neame, said: “Our decision to partner with Kent Wildlife Trust as our 2022 Charity of the Year was not only to raise money and awareness for the charity, but to do what we can for the benefit of the wildlife and people of Kent.

“We are incredibly excited to launch our first series of beach cleans, which will not only help our environment and precious marine life, but also offer a glorious way to spend time getting outside and enjoying our beautiful Kentish coast this summer.”

Lucie Bolton, Corporate Partnerships Manager at Kent Wildlife Trust, said: “We’re delighted Shepherd Neame has chosen to organise a number of beach cleans this summer. We’re so lucky in Kent to have such a beautiful coastline which supports some amazing wildlife, but these habitats and the wildlife that depends on them face a myriad of threats including plastic pollution.

“Kent Wildlife Trust are working hard to protect and restore these habitats by carrying out regular Shoresearch surveys, working with protected area wardens and being part of regular beach clean events just like these. These events are a fantastic opportunity for families to come and meet members of our Marine Conservation Team and learn more about protecting our amazing Kent coast.”

Each event has also been organised with the help of Canterbury City Council and Thanet District Council to ensure that all guidelines are adhered to, and all waste will be disposed of responsibly.

Clean-up and safety equipment will be made available, however volunteers are also asked to dress appropriately, allowing for hot or wet weather on the day and wear sturdy footwear.

To sign up to take part, send your contact details, including email address, a contact number on the day in case of cancellation, and ages of any children being accompanied to comms@shepherdneame.co.uk by Friday, July 22.





For more information on the Charity of the Year partnership visit: www.shepherdneame.co.uk/news/shepherd-neame-announces-new-charity-partner-2022.