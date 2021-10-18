Published: 10:03 AM October 18, 2021

With its luscious varied landscape, Hampshire makes for a wonderful place to go for a cycle ride. These wheely lovely locations are great for taking the family to, getting some exercise, and exploring the area...



Meon Valley Trail

Address: Station Road, Wickham, Fareham PO17 5JA

With its varied landscape and luscious views, the Meon Valley has a myriad of different routes suitable for different occasions. This route along the Meon Valley Trail is ideal for cycling, with flat terrain throughout the route. Whizz along this disused railway track and take in views of the stunning Meon Valley and the River Meon. See if you can spot wildlife along the way too, with egrets, redwings and butterflies all calling the area their home. Afterwards, you can have a well-done drink and treat at The Square Cow in Wickham.



Alice Holt Forest

Address: Bucks Horn Oak, Farnham, GU10 4LS

Pack your picnic filled with goodies, strap it onto your back and head out to the cycling trail that’s specifically designed with families in mind. Soar under the mighty oaks which tower proudly over the path. Wildflower open spaces add colour and vibrancy to the route also. Halfway along the trail you can lay down your blanket in the meadow and picnic, or go further along and eat by the lovely Lodge Pond. The trail length is three miles, so just the right amount for little legs. For older children, they may enjoy the longer Shipwrights Way trail that rolls through the countryside.



Round the Island

Address: Across the Isle of Wight

A splendid perk of the Isle of Wight being, well an island, is that you can fairly easily navigate its perimeter. It is 64 miles for the whole route, but you can break it down going between the different towns. If arriving onto the island via ferry, Cowes and Yarmouth terminals are the best starting points. From glistening waters to the beauty of the countryside, the island has plenty of breath-taking interest points to see as you cycle along. You can even do a different route each time to discover different treasures.

Hayling Billy Coastal Path

Address: North Street, Havant, PO9 1PP

If having the sea breeze in your hair and rosing up your cheeks sounds like your ideal bike ride, then this trail which follows along the coastal path is for you. It starts at Havant train station, but you can join the route at various points, such as at The Ship Inn, which you can then loop back round to for delicious food and the Langstone Harbour to gaze upon. On the route itself, there’s plenty to see too, with woodlands and the ocean all featuring.



Queen Elizabeth Country Park

Address: Gravel Hill, Horndean, PO8 0QE

The biggest country park in Hampshire has 20 miles of land to explore.Gear up your muscles and head up to Butser Hill for one of the most beautiful views in the area. It’s the highest point in the county, and you can even see as far as the Isle of Wight. If exploring more challenging terrains is your favourite way to cycle, then there are lots of mountain biking friendly off road trails also. From Queen Elizabeth you can also join Hangars Way, Staunton Way and The South Downs Way National Trail should you so wish.