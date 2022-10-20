Guide to Berkhamstead

An ancient market town, tucked underneath the Chiltern Hills in the Bulbourne valley, Berkhamsted offers all the ingredients for family life or simply a good day out

Walk along Berkhamsted’s bustling tree-lined High Street with its heritage buildings, independent shops and tempting cafes, and there’s no immediate clue to the momentous event that happened here almost a thousand years ago. Nor to the waterway that brought trade and prosperity to the town in the late 18th century. But turn off the main road and within moments you arrive at both.

The Grand Union Canal was opened in Berkhamsted in 1798, originally known as the Grand Junction Canal, to be followed in 1837 by the world’s first inter-city railway. Today, this attractive town on the western edge of the county is an increasingly popular choice for families with its excellent schools, retail outlets, and local amenities that include one of Hertfordshire’s most stylish cinemas.

Berkhamsted enjoys the best of both worlds, a buzzing social and business scene with rolling farmland and wooded countryside on the doorstep. Saunter along the canal towpath, which features six locks as it climbs through the town, or head up the Chiltern Ridge to the National Trust forest at Ashridge, where the beech trees glow yellow and gold as autumn approaches.

Remains of Berkhamsted Castle, built on the site of a Saxon fort by the Normans - Credit: English Heritage



EXPLORE

Turn off the High Street, cross the Grand Union, and pass under the railway bridge to step back in time to the Norman Conquest when a motte and bailey castle stood at this strategic settlement between London and the Midlands. In 1066, the Saxons submitted to William the Conqueror here and William instructed his half-brother, Count Robert of Mortain to build a stone castle on the site of the previous Saxon fort. In the 14th century, the castle was home to Edward, The Black Prince, son of Edward III. Today the substantial ruins are looked after by English Heritage and are free to visit.

Beyond the castle lies Kitchener’s Field where the Inns of Court Officers Training Corps (IOCOTC or ‘The Devil’s Own’) erected a tented garrison in September 1914 for soldiers to train for the Western Front. By the end of the Great War, more than 12,000 had passed through the town. Follow the public footpaths uphill and look for the information board that marks the training trenches. Eight miles of practice trenches were dug on Berkhamsted and Northchurch commons, and a 600-metre stretch can still be visited.

Back in the town centre, look out for blue plaques denoting Berkhamsted’s many historic buildings including the childhood home of Clementine Churchill, the site of poet William Cowper’s birthplace, and the birthplace of novelist Graham Greene whose father was a housemaster at Berkhamsted School.

Most unusual sight of all? Definitely the 30-foot totem pole beside the canal at Castle Street Bridge. Carved in Canada by a Frist Nations artist it was commissioned in the 1960s by the lumber yard that stood on the site, and is one of just a handful in the UK.

The 16th century Court House, now the church hall of St Peter's, is one of many ancient buildings in the market town - Credit: Gillian Thornton



Berkhamsted’s eclectic mix of buildings provides a fascinating architectural timeline through the centuries. Dean Incent’s timber-framed house, for instance, was the 16th century home of John Incent, Dean of St Paul’s Cathedral and founder of Berkhamsted School. Also dating from the 16th century is the half-timbered Court House next to St Peter’s church. A short walk down the main street, the Rex Cinema, opened in 1938, is listed because of its Art Deco interior by architect Dayid Nye. Restored to its former glory, movie-goers can expect luxurious seating, a good wine list and tempting snacks while enjoying a varied programme of blockbusters and lesser known international fare, all of which sell out.

SHOPPING

Local mums Hannah and Barbara had both worked in the fashion industry when they met through their sons’ school and bemoaned the lack of affordable fashion in the area. In 2003 they opened Muse and now offer clothing, shoes and accessories from an eclectic mix of brands. And Italian style at sensible prices can be found at The Forge Boutique, which stocks a constantly changing range of clothes, bags and jewellery with a touch of the Mediterranean.

Oscar Wilde maintained that ‘dressing well is a necessity’ and skilled tailors at William Young 1876 are masters at combining classic tailoring with contemporary design. Made-to-measure menswear ranges from shirts to overcoats, with jackets, shirts and trousers also available for ladies.

Home & Colonial antique centre on the High Street - Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

Fancy giving your home a facelift? Shop the eclectic mix of interior décor items from around the world at Soden Style on the High Street. And spread a little extra happiness when you buy design-led gifts, cards and home interior items at Number Twenty. This tempting little shop on Lower King’s Road donates all profits to the Berkhamsted-based Hospice of St Francis, often sourcing from local artists, designers and brands, and even commissioning exclusive ranges.

There’s inspiration for all styles of house and garden at Home & Colonial. Browse antiques and interior décor items across five floors where you'll also find vintage clothing, jewellery and, on the top floor, home-cooked food at the Black Goo café.

For floral gifts, head to Hanako, a flower shop with a difference, whether you want a bouquet, wedding flowers, or a range of floristry experiences, with the added bonus of a bar and snack menu.

FOOD & DRINK

Relax over all-day brunch in the Art Deco atmosphere of Daisy & Co with its colourful garden-inspired interior, or munch your way through their evening menu of small plates, British cheeses and sharing platters from Wednesday through Saturday. Coffee on the go? Order a takeaway or sit down to enjoy coffee and light bites at Epicure Artisan Coffee. Afternoon tea more your thing? Then head to the charming Blossom & Wild fine tea and cake parlour for an indulgent slice or full afternoon tea.

Whatever style of cuisine you fancy, you’ll find it in Berkhamsted. Dine out on traditional Sicilian cuisine at Rosanna’s – dishes ‘like Grandma used to do’ with a special Rosanna twist. Indulge in the flavours of Italy at Per Tutti; eat Turkish cuisine at Tabure; or go ‘authentically Greek’ at The Olive Tree with its Greek islands decor.

At Copper House bar and brasserie behind the Victorian Gothic façade of the Town Hall, choose from small and large plates that are perfect for sharing or enjoying individually. And for a touch of period glamour, pop into The Gatsby restaurant and piano bar next door to The Rex cinema.

For pub food with a view, step away from the High Street and take a stroll along the Grand Union Canal, past the totem pole to The Crystal Palace, an independent beer house that’s part of the Big Smoke Brew Co family. Or drop in at The Boat on Gravel Path, where you can watch barges pass beneath the bridge emblazoned with 'Port of Berkhamsted' from a towpath table.

Anne Ausden at The Forge Boutique - Credit: Gillian Thornton

WHY I LOVE IT HERE

Anne Ausden of The Forge Boutique

‘Berkhamsted has what I call a proper high street, unlike so many towns nowadays. I love the mix of independent shops and high street names which really appeals to visitors as well as locals, and it’s great to be part of the buzzing atmosphere along the High Street. Customers sometimes ask me to recommend a coffee house or restaurant, and that really brings it home to me what a wide choice we have.’

Anne's colleague Miranda Norman has lived in Berkhamsted since she was a child and has seen the arrival of many independent businesses. She adds: ‘There’s a wonderful community feel here and it’s a great place to bring up children. We’ve seen many young families moving out from London in the last 10 years.’















