Gorgeous Cheshire spas to laze away the bank holiday weekend

Wave Garden Spa, North Wales

Nestled within the grounds of the Adventure Parc Snowdonia in the Conwy Valley, the arrival of the £1.25 million Wave Garden Spa on March 26 oozes the perfect simplicity with pure water, fresh air and freedom. Designed to make the most of its natural resources – and the magnificent landscapes of Snowdonia – guests are encouraged to relax to the sound of waves and views of mountains and forests, bathe in pools fed with chemical free water and enjoy one-of-a-kind cleansing and purifying treatments (it's the only in North Wales to carry out methods of a traditional hammam). Unwind with a fragrant thermal journey indoors or in the warm hydrotherapy pool and wooden barrel sauna outdoors, with relaxation pods and fire pits for a cosy experience.

Aria at Athelis, Warrington

The design process for ‘affordable luxury’ leisure club Athelis was tailored to ensure a place where people could find the ultimate form of whatever they sought, whether that be somewhere to feel truly spoiled, the very best exercise classes and equipment or somewhere to bring all the family. Visitors can enjoy everything from pure relaxation in the spa, with ila Spa face and body treatments and full access to the thermal suite, sauna, 34 degree indoor-outdoor pool and Zen room, to a HIIT, yoga or Pilates workout led by one of five master trainers – and there’s even classes and play zones for the little people, too.

Mottram Hall

Tranquil, elegant and a real treat for the senses, Mottram Hall offers nothing less than a refreshing wellness boost within 270 acres of glorious Cheshire countryside. The brand-new, stylish £10 million Champneys spa break comes with a 20-metre indoor pool equipped with advanced thermal experiences, a hyrdopool, steam room and sauna as well as experience showers to boost endorphins. Upgrade your spa day to a bronze, silver or gold treatment collection package with reviving health and beauty treatments by only the best spa masters and laze the day away with a complimentary healthy lunch in the instagrammable spa café. For an extra touch of luxury (and privacy), add a poolside cabana.

DoubleTree by Hilton, Chester

Set in 12 acres of glorious landscaped grounds, the spa retreat day here – complete with afternoon tea and 55-minute Ritual treatment – is a particular treat. Unwind with two hours use of the spa facilities including relaxation room, hydrotherapy pool and experience showers before enjoying a stroll around the former courthouse and elegant walled gardens.

Spa by Kasia, Grosvenor Pulford Hotel

Labelled Cheshire’s home of tranquillity and relaxation, Spa by Kasia is the ultimate when it comes to summer spa experiences. Spend the long weekend with a strawberry supercharge facial, step into summer with perfectly polished feet, a cream tea and a day in the spa, or simply unwind with a calming few hours in the Asian sensory garden, doze in the Penchan snooze room or make the most of every moment with a bespoke spa escape, tailored entirely to you.

Rena Spa, The Midland Hotel

Promising uninterrupted relaxation to melt away those WFH to-do lists, the award-winning Rena Spa is an urban sanctuary fit for a queen. From its sleep chambers to heated relaxation pool and steam rooms to massages, expect the ultimate form of indulgence whether it's for a stolen few hours or you intend to laze the weekend away. Escape the hustle and bustle in a hanging pod cocoon (each can fit up to two people) or wash away the week’s stresses in the Caribbean Storm or Arctic Rain shower experiences. For an added touch of luxury, why not treat yourself to a treatment or massage, too?

Rookery Hall Hotel and Spa, Nantwich

An oasis of calm and the perfect environment for wellbeing and relaxation, the Good Spa Guide has awarded its highest Five Bubble Spa to this spa since 2008. The idyllic setting is home to seven treatment rooms with a variety of massages, facials and body scrubs, an amber lounge and relaxation room, sauna, steam rooms and indoor swimming and hydrotherapy pool.

The Spa at The Mere, Knutsford

In need of the ultimate pamper? Whether it be a purifying facial, relaxing massage or a quiet afternoon resting on the relaxation terrace, The Mere’s spa doesn’t miss a treat. Spa-goers are invited to take an afternoon dip in the 20-metre indoor pool, chill out in the Hamman, Caldarium, aroma and steam rooms or even work up a sweat in the health club and outdoor garden studio (health club members only).

