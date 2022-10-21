Best Christmas markets in Herts

Whether it's a unique present, festive food or supporting local businesses, we have 20 Christmas markets and shopping events to get you into the festive mood

November 5-6

Christmas Craft and Gift Show, Oaklands College in St Albans

10am to 5pm Saturday, 10am to 4pm Sunday

This promises to be a shopping experience not found on the high street. With a hall filled with unique gifts and inspirational festive ideas, you're bound to find that special gift for a loved one, something decorative for your home, a festive treat or some great stocking fillers. There will also be a live singer to entertain you while you enjoy some festive food and drink.

November 6

Christmas Gift Market, Southern Maltings in Ware

10am to 3pm

Shop to your hearts content, with two floors of curated stalls with unique handmade or boutique Christmas gifts from local independent businesses and craftspeople, from high-quality art and crafts, ceramics, Christmas decorations and wreaths to toys, books, jewellery and handcrafted homeware.

November 19

Hitchin Christmas lights switch-on event

From noon

Starting the merriment at midday with a host of acts on stage, Santa’s parade and live music from Hitchin favourites The New Town Centres, there promises to be plenty of Christmas cheer in the air as you peruse the wide variety of stalls on offer.

November 20

Christmas Cracker street festival, St Albans town centre

12pm to 6pm

With a large live music stage, street entertainers, fun fair rides, community activities and lots of stalls, there's plenty of fun to be had before the Christmas lights switch-on at 5pm.

November 25

Christmas market and late-night shopping, Buntingford High Street

4pm to 8pm

Indulge in some late-night shopping and enjoy Buntingford High Street twinkling with lit market stalls, before the Christmas lights switch-on. This year's event will also combine the annual Lights of Love ceremony at The Manor House, in aid of Isabel Hospice, when traditional carols will be sung during a special ceremony.

November 25

Hertford Christmas Gala, Hertford town centre

3.30pm to 8pm

With market stalls, entertainment and fairground rides, as well as the Christmas lights switch-on at 6pm, the Hertford Christmas Gala is your one-stop shop to Christmas. Local shops and businesses will be throwing open their doors to offer promotions and festive discounts, while a Christmas market on the lawn at Hertford Castle will run alongside the gala, and throughout the weekend.

November 25-27

Hertford Christmas Market, Hertford Castle

3.30pm to 8pm Friday, 11am to 6pm Saturday, and 11am to 5pm Sunday

Expect an array of Christmas market stalls within the castle grounds, including homeware, crafts and jewellery, as well as food and drink stands providing festive treats to warm shoppers up!

November 25-27

Knebworth Christmas Fair, Knebworth House

9am to 4pm

Browse more than 250 stalls in the halls and marquees, packed with a vast selection of Christmas gifts for all the family - including pets. In the festive food and drink section, you can sample everything from cheese to sausages, so there's something that's bound to tickle everybody's tastebuds!

November 26

Tring's Christmas Festival, Victoria Hall and town centre

3.30pm to 8.30pm

At Tring's biggest free event of the year, transforms the High Street into a Christmas market offering late-night shopping with open churches, live entertainment, fairground rides and children’s craft activities. Father Christmas will be making an appearance, along with his cheeky reindeer and there's a magical light display in the memorial garden.

November 26

St Elizabeth's Centre Christmas Bazaar, Much Hadham

Noon to 3.30pm

Enjoy a day of festive family fun, with a Christmas market, live music, games and other activities. A visit from Father Christmas and his reindeer is also expected, with all money raised from the event going towards helping some of the UK's most vulnerable children and adults who have severe epilepsy and other complex needs.

November 27

Redbourn Christmas Market

11am to 5pm

The High Street, village hall and Cumberland Gardens will host Redbourn's Christmas market, with a wealth of local crafts, gift ideas, fabulous food and live music from local talent. There will be more than 100 stalls, eight food stalls, and many others offering hot drinks, prosecco, mulled wine and mince pies. Cumberland Gardens will be transformed into a winter wonderland with a traditional Christmas tree and new festive lighting, and Father Christmas will be present throughout the day. There will also be children's activities and a raffle, including a prize of a luxury hamper worth £250.

November 27

Harpenden Christmas Carnival

12pm to 6pm

The Harpenden Christmas Carnival festivities in the High Street will include festive stalls bulging with food, crafts and gift ideas, as well as a farmers’ market and Santa's grotto. Plenty to get you into the festive mood before the Christmas lights switch-on.

December 1-23

St Albans Christmas Charter Market, St Peter’s Street

9am to 4.30pm

This year, you’ll be dreaming of a white Christmas at the historic charter market in picturesque St Albans. As well as the traditional market held on Wednesdays and Saturdays throughout the year, market days will also include every Thursday and Friday throughout December, in the run up to Christmas, Sunday - December 18. As well as regular traders, there will be plenty of stalls selling seasonal products, such as gifts, arts and crafts, and food and drink.

December 2

Ware Dickensian Evening

6.30pm to 10pm

Late-night shopping will provide visitors with the opportunity to pop into shops looking for Christmas treats and offers, and stalls will be lining the pavements along High Street and Baldock Street. There will be a craft market in The Southern Maltings and The Priory selling unique gifts, as well as a funfair in Amwell End and entertainment in Tudor Square - where Christmas lights on the Horse Chestnut tree will be switched on. Something for everyone.

December 3

Bishop's Stortford Christmas Fayre

9.30am to 4.30pm

Over 100 stalls will complement regular traders from the town's bi-weekly market - as well as from the monthly farmers' and craft market - giving visitors the chance to explore an exciting array of gift stalls and be tempted by locally-made jams, chutneys, cakes and fudge. Throughout the town centre, there will be a variety of music and entertainment, and Father Christmas is set to make an appearance. Hungry shoppers can keep the cold at bay with warming treats from hot food stalls - all while enjoying a festive beverage.

December 3

Kimpton Christmas Market

Noon to 4pm

Stalls will be set up in St Peter and St Paul's Church, front gardens, drives and garages around the village, and a festive bar on The Green will be serving mulled wine in specially-designed mugs. There will also be a Santa Fun Run, and local musicians will be showcasing their talent with a variety of festive tunes in The Boot. For children, Santa's grotto will be situated in Church House, with festive workshops in the Dacre Rooms.

December 3-4

Hertfordshire Christmas Fair, Hertfordshire County Showground, Redbourn

10am to 4pm

Celebrating arts and crafts, fashion and beauty, and food and drink, this fair will host around 120 exhibitors selling everything from artisan cheese and award-winning sausages to hand-poured candles and hand-crafted jewellery. A perfect way to kick-start your Christmas shopping.

December 3-4

Bushey Frost Christmas Fair, Bushey Arena

10am to 5pm

As well as unique gifts - from jewellery and clothing to fine food and drink - there will be children's games and rides, a festive choir, and a good selection of food and drink refreshments. To add a special sparkle, Father Christmas will be making an appearance, along with a live donkey and his fluffy alpaca friend.

December 4

Christmas Farmers' and Craft Market, Southern Maltings in Ware

10am to 3pm

Expect a vibrant and eclectic mix of local artisans and small Hertfordshire businesses - original makers, bakers, creatives and craftspeople. With creative workshops for families also on the menu, as well as delicious food and refreshments, it will make for a great family day out!

December 10

Borehamwood Christmas Market, Imperial Place

10am to 3pm

After its successful inaugural year in 2021, Borehamwood Christmas Market is back with a bang. Expect lots of stalls, arts and crafts, music, food vendors and a visit from Santa himself. Everyone is welcome - including the dog!