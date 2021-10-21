The 41 best Devon Christmas gift ideas for 2021

Published: 12:19 PM October 21, 2021

We've picked our favourite Devon present ideas for you this Christmas. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Bursting with festive inspiration, KATE WILLIAMS selects her 41 best Christmas gift ideas from Devon this festive season

This Big Dave print is by the Dartmoor Artist. - Credit: Dartmoor Artist

Big Dave print, £18-26, by the Dartmoor Artist.

These Octagon candles add an air of luxury and romance to cosy evenings. - Credit: Recycled Candle Co

Octagon candles, Rose and Oud fragrance, perfect to add an air of luxury and romance to cosy evenings unwinding by the fire, £15, from The Recycled Candle Company.

This Fly to Lundy print is taken from an original 1950s screen printed artwork. - Credit: Tide & Isle

Fly to Lundy print taken from original 1950s screen printed artwork, from £28, available from Tide and Isle.

These decorations are handmade by The Dartmoor Artist. - Credit: The Dartmoor Artist

Handmade decorations, £20 each, by the Dartmoor Artist.

The Wood Selection Box will help give food the wow factor. - Credit: Hot Smoked

For outdoor cooking enthusiasts, the Wood Selection Box will help give their food the wow factor. The chips can be used on a barbecue and a smoker and each box contains six different wood flavours and a stainless steel smoker box, £32, from Devon-based Hot Smoked.

This designer stacking donkey mug is available in a choice of four colours. - Credit: Donkey Sanctuary

Designer stacking donkey mug in a range of vibrant colours, exclusive to The Donkey Sanctuary. Available in a choice of four colours: blue, red, purple, green. Dishwasher proof and microwave safe, £8.95.

These Bouka baubles come in a set of four. - Credit: Nkuku

Bouka baubles in burnt amber or indigo, set of four, £18.50, from Nkuku.

These fern print cushions help transforms the lives of over 120 people with disabilities. - Credit: Good Things Gifts

Handmade and Fair Trade fern print cushion, by Neema Crafts which transforms the lives of over 120 people with disabilities through training, employment and adapted housing in the Iringa region of Tanzania, £24. Available from Good Things Gifts.

The RHS Snowdrop Collection is a collaboration with British designer Emma Britton. - Credit: RHS

The Royal Horticultural Society has collaborated with British designer Emma Britton to launch the exclusive seasonal Snowdrop Collection, from £9.





This Anyday ceramic table lamp is available in pale pink. - Credit: John Lewis

John Lewis Anyday ceramic table lamp in pale pink, £25.





These Limited Edition Speyside Whisky and Bourbon Barrel-Aged Porters are hand-bottled and labelled. - Credit: Adam Weatherley

Salcombe Brewery Co’s Limited Edition Speyside Whisky and Bourbon Barrel-Aged Porters are hand-bottled and labelled and come in presentation sets, £19.99 for 750ml in a gift box.

The Christmas Taster Box is a delicious selection box of hand-made gluten-free flapjacks. - Credit: Flapjackery

Tavistock-based Flapjackery is offering The Christmas Taster Box, a delicious selection box of hand-made gluten-free flapjacks delivered to the door. The Christmas Taster box contains the biggest ever selection of flapjacks — 16 pieces — all individually wrapped and with a shelf life of eight weeks, from £35 with gift wrapping options.

The Vegan Festive Collection Boxes is on sale from Chococo. - Credit: Chococo

Chococo, which has a shop in Gandy Street, Exeter, is offering Vegan Festive Collection Boxes — large £24; medium £18.

The Essential Devon Cheese Board features five artisan cheeses. - Credit: Sharpham Cheese

The Essential Devon Cheese Board from South Devon’s Sharpham Cheese features five artisan cheeses, including the Devon classics; Sharpham Brie, Quickes Mature Cheddar and Ticklemore Devon Blue, plus a ‘Grader’s Choice’ from both Sharpham and Quickes. Customers will receive five pieces (circa 300g each) of artisan cheese individually wrapped along with tasting notes for each, £20.

A presentation Pack of Christmas Tide Beers. - Credit: Adam Weatherley

Presentation Pack of Christmas Tide Beers (3 x 500ml, £7.20, available from Salcombe Brewery.

Farm Wilder supplies meat boxes. - Credit: Faydit Photography

Non-profit Community Interest Company Farm Wilder, based near Copplestone in the heart of Mid Devon, supplies meat boxes of pasture-fed beef, pasture-fed lamb, Wilder venison and Wilder chicken. Boxes from £70.80, direct to your door.

Quicke’s Festive Feasting Box. - Credit: Quicke’s Cheese

Devon-based cheesemaker Quicke’s has announced the launch of its first ever Festive Feasting Box. Curated with effortless indulgence in mind, this selection box comes packed full of cheese, charcuterie, chutney, olives, crackers, nuts and fruit cake, lifting the festive cheeseboard to heady new heights, £60.

Cove Vodka is available in three sizes. - Credit: Devon Cove

Devon Cove Vodka is Devon’s first potato vodka. The Lidstone family have been growing potatoes in the Atlantic sea air overlooking Hope Cove in South Devon for over 50 years. Cove Vodka is available in three sizes: 5cl at £5.95, 20cl at £18 and 70cl at £39.50.

Devon produce packed in a beautiful Darts Farm wicker basket. - Credit: Darts Farm

Darts Farm festive hampers are full of fabulous seasonal produce from local artisan food and drink producers. From traditional, melt-in-the-mouth Christmas puddings handcrafted by George in Budleigh Salterton, to homemade Christmas jam crafted by Ann in Tiverton using open preserve pans. Packed in a beautiful Darts Farm wicker basket. Large Festive Hamper, £79, other sizes available.

Chococo's chocolate penguin range. - Credit: Chococo

Chocolate penguin in milk, dark, gold or tigernut chocolate, £10/120g, from Chococo.

This Gertie Backpack is handcrafted in silky soft velvet. - Credit: Will Bees

Gertie Backpack in Bumblebee Garden — Midday Sun, handcrafted in silky soft velvet and bolstered with a leather base, handle and trim. Will Bees Bespoke bags and accessories are all handmade in Salcombe and personalised by embossing, £245.

This Sea Foam lampshade has a recycled glass lamp base. - Credit: Light Punk

Sea Foam lampshade in Ochre, from £54, and recycled glass lamp base, £105, both available from North Devon’s Light Punk.

This Geocube rainbow necklace would make a stunning gift. - Credit: Coeur de Lion

For a touch of luxury, this Geocube rainbow necklace by Coeur de Lion, £149, would make a stunning gift. Coeur de Lion products are available from G W Pack Ltd, Tiverton; Maggie & Co, Torquay; and W Lloyd Attree Ltd, Dartmouth.

A gold ring from the Sif Jakobs jewellery range. - Credit: Sif Jakobs

Sif Jakobs gold ring, £349. A range of Sif Jakobs jewellery is available at GW Pack Jewellers, Tiverton

Tables like this are available for R & C Joinery to make for you. - Credit: R & C Joinery

Round solid oak dining table handmade in East Devon, legs customisable, £1,250 +VAT. Other commissions undertaken. Available from R&C Joinery.

Rainbow’s Farmyard Friends is a box set of seven beautiful children’s books. - Credit: Tracey Elliot-Reep

Rainbow’s Farmyard Friends box set of seven beautiful children’s books for early readers, written and photographed by Dartmoor photographer Tracey Elliot-Reep, £25 +P&P to include a special offer of A Day on Dartmoor with Rainbow the Pony RRP £5.99.

A hand-crafted wooden catapult game of dexterity and skill. - Credit: Good Things Gifts

Pucket Catapult Board Game, a hand-crafted wooden catapult game of dexterity and skill, £47, from Good Things Gifts.

This jigsaw puzzle is locally made in Dorset from environmentally friendly materials. - Credit: Donkey Sanctuary

Delightful Rachel and Joey donkey 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle. Locally made in Dorset from environmentally friendly materials, £15.95, from The Donkey Sanctuary.

Nine polar characters and their frozen landscape are made from hand-loomed eco-friendly cotton. - Credit: Good Things Gifts

Polar Explorer Play Set Toy Pouch, a certified Fair Trade colourful set of nine polar characters and their frozen landscape made from hand-loomed eco-friendly cotton, made in Sri Lanka, £28. Available from South Brent-based ethical gift company Good Things Gifts.

The popular and fun stable is the perfect companion to the Schleich range of 1:24 scale equestrian models. - Credit: Brushwood Toys

South Molton-based Brushwood Toys offers the popular and fun stable, the perfect companion to the Schleich range of 1:24 scale equestrian models. It includes three individual stable blocks, plus a tack and feed room. Removable roof sections open the whole building up for unhindered play, £73.95.

The Dartmoor Artist has created this merry go round horse bookmark. - Credit: Dartmoor Artist

Merry-go-round horse bookmark, £24, by the Dartmoor Artist.

This Wildflower Seed Gift Set is by Seed of Hope, a social enterprise. - Credit: Good Things Gifts

Wildflower Seed Gift Set by Seed of Hope, a social enterprise that helps people with mental health problems to change their lives through recovery-based therapeutic gardening, £10. Available from South Brent-based ethical gift company Good Things Gifts.

These socks are made exclusively from Corrymoor mohair. - Credit: Corrymoor

Corrymoor Companion mohair socks in duck egg blue — grown, spun, dyed and knitted in Britain, made exclusively from Corrymoor mohair, £14.90.

Devon author Michael Jordan's new book, The Mara Document. - Credit: Michael Jordan

Devon author Michael Jordan intrigues readers with the discovery of a cryptic ancient document in his new book, The Mara Document. As the document becomes translated the mystery surrounding it only deepens, £9.99, available from all good bookshops

Olverum Restful Sleep Pillow Mist works to support and enhance each stage of your natural nighttime sleep. - Credit: Olverum

Olverum Restful Sleep Pillow Mist works to support and enhance each stage of your natural nighttime sleep. Easy to use and helps to regulate circadian rhythms disrupted by health and lifestyle factors, 50ml glass bottle with fine mist spray, £25.

Crafty Ponies offers a fantastic selection of horses of all colours. - Credit: Crafty Ponies

Crafty Ponies offers a fantastic selection of horses of all colours with a plethora of accessories, including saddles, bridles, bandages, rugs, headcollars — a fantastic way for youngsters to learn, £25 for a pony, with accessories sold separately, available from Hidden Oak Equine and Country, Aylesbeare

The Equidry coat is great for any outdoorsy sorts. - Credit: Sophie Lefevre

Created and produced by an equestrian family in Barnstaple, the Equidry coat is described as ‘the ultimate equestrian coat’, however, it is great for any outdoorsy sorts! It is over-sized and breathable with a fleece lining and lightweight waterproof outer. Available in a range of stunning colours, from £149 for adults, children’s sizes also available.

Hemp by Hownd is balm for your pet. - Credit: Hownd

Hemp by Hownd Skin Nose and Paw Balm 50g, £10, from Pets at Home stores across Devon.

Experience a Rewild Weekend in Devon. - Credit: Outdoors Group

Experience a Rewild Weekend in Devon from The Outdoors Group, includes food and accommodation for two nights, £300.

A ticket for the Sahara Banger Rally could be just the thing. - Credit: G. Kaps

Need to buy a gift for an adventurous soul? A ticket for the Sahara Banger Rally could be just the thing. Organised by Devon-based vehicle expedition specialists Max Adventure, the rally invites car enthusiasts to buy an old banger and enjoy two weeks of adventure, from £895. Each team is asked to raise a minimum of £250 for their chosen charity.

Guests can choose from a range of dining experiences at High Grange. - Credit: Matt Austin

High Grange, based in Dalwood, East Devon, is a rural retreat offering fine dining over fire. Guests can choose from a range of dining experiences from £45 per person, making it a fantastic gift.