Two Dorset spots named in best places for a picnic study

Dorset has managed to score highly in two studies examining the best places to enjoy a picnic this summer.

The summer is well on its way and with a spate of good weather forecast, now is the time to get outdoors. A picnic is whatever you make it, be it a causal meet up with friends or a romantic event for two with champagne. You can get some ideas for what to include in your hamper here.

Ahead of National Picnic Week (June 18th - 26th), two separate studies this week have explored the very best locations in the UK for a picnic. Dorset has featured heavily in both with two locations coming up in the Top 5 for both lists. They are both iconic locations that are popular the whole year round with locals and visitors alike. Be sure to let us know your favourite picnic spots or share your summer photos with us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Brownsea Island - Credit: Tom Natt, Flickr

Brownsea Island

Experts at holiday lettings company, holidaycottages.co.uk, have revealed the six best picnic spots to enjoy across the country, whether you’re watching the sun set with your partner or enjoying a fun family day out.

Coming in at number four is the largest of Poole Harbour's Islands. Here's what the study had to say about the spot:

"Take an excursion out to Brownsea Island this summer by catching the ferry across from Sandbanks. Lay down the blanket, park yourself on the edge of the lagoon and watch the yachts zip through the water as you dine alfresco. Brownsea Island is just under a mile wide and a mile long, meaning it’s perfectly manageable for some of the younger explorers in the family. If you can stop yourself gasping in awe, you might even catch sight of some elusive, grazing sika deer."

Corfe Castle in the mist - Credit: Graham Pengelly, Unsplash

Corfe Castle

A second study from Cazaar has also examined the number of hashtags used on Instagram for different popular picnic spots. The iconic Corfe Castle placed fifth, beating locations like Lydford Gorge, Dunstable Downs, and Elterwater in the Lake District.

They also make several recommendations to help you create the perfect picnic experience:

Ensure your food doesn’t spill everywhere and is easy to transport by using lidded glass jars when preparing your picnic basket, which is also a great way to be more environmentally friendly. In order to have a more sustainable picnic, try to pack real plates and, if that’s not an option, bring compostable disposable plates with you. If possible, use beeswax wraps for your food. These are reusable, compostable and biodegradable. Have a cool box with you so you can keep the food fresh and the drinks ice cold. Pack some fun board games to play - there won’t be a single moment of boredom! Don’t forget to bring wet wipes for cleaning your hands, or even plates, and bin bags as well, so that all rubbish can be easily disposed of. Pack a chopping board for your picnic - it's always handy to have a flat surface to chop or place food on.

