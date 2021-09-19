Magazines Subscribe Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People
Great British Life > Things To Do

10 best places to pick pumpkins in Devon

Author Picture Icon

Andy Cooper

Published: 10:33 AM September 19, 2021   
Various fresh ripe pumpkins.

There are pumpkins in all shapes and sizes to be picked for Devon Hallowe'en! - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

It’s a must-have for any kind of spooky Hallowe’en celebration. Here are 10 of the best places in Devon to pick up a pumpkin:

1. Pip’s Pick Your Own, Yealmpton 

Bring your family and friends and find your Halloween centrepiece in the fields of Kitley Farm. Pip’s pumpkin picking event always brings in the crowds, keen to find the biggest and the best. This year’s pick is on October 9. 

A field of Devon pumpkins growing.

It won't be long before these green fields growing Devon pumpkins will have turned orange! - Credit: Emily Fleur Photography

2. Strawberry Fields, Lifton 

A full-on pumpkin festival is due to take place here, starting on October 16. 

Previous events have included an on-site bakery with pumpkin pie, pumpkin spice pasties and pumpkin spice lattes. Going home with a pumpkin is a bonus!

3. Thornes Farm Shop, Crediton 

Get ready for a spooktacular pick your own pumpkin festival here on the farm on October 28, 29 and 30. As well as selecting pumpkins, visitors can take part in a spooky scarecrow event.  See 

4. Shute Fruit and Produce, Teignmouth 

Take in the beautiful views while you PYO. Shute Fruit and Produce is in the Coastal Preservation Area of the Teign Estuary. Come along and find your perfect pumpkin. Dogs welcome, too. 

5. Braunton Pumpkin Patch 

This year’s pick in Moor Lane, Braunton, promises to be bigger and better than ever. Check here for dates and times. 

Men in a Devon field picking pumpkins.

Head to Darts Farm for a great selection of Devon pumpkins. - Credit: Matt Austin

Most Read

  1. 1 20 of the best places to eat out in St Ives
  2. 2 20 of the best restaurants in Hertfordshire
  3. 3 6 waterfall walks in Derbyshire and the Peak District
  1. 4 5 Yorkshire walking locations with great pubs
  2. 5 11 pretty riverside pubs in Hertfordshire
  3. 6 5 awesome autumn woodland walks in Norfolk 
  4. 7 Seven Falls, Tintwistle - a hidden gem in the Peak District
  5. 8 10 of the best restaurants in Hastings
  6. 9 8 great family walks in the North West
  7. 10 5 great walks in and around Kendal

6. Darts Farm, Topsham 

This award-winning shop and general food lover’s haven is the perfect place to pick out a pumpkin. Head out into the front field to make your selection and then go shopping and see what artisan cheese, freshly baked bread, local sausages, cakes and biscuits take your fancy. 

A baby in a woolly hat sitting against some pumpkins.

Enjoy the fields at family-run Devon Pumpkin Picking. - Credit: Emily Fleur Photography

7. Devon Pumpkin Picking, Bickington, Newton Abbot 

The clue’s in the name here – a whole place devoted to this important annual ritual. You can even book a photoshoot of the family having fun in the fields. Picking starts on October 16. There’s easy access, plenty of parking and refreshments on site. 

A man carrying a small child in a wheelbarrow in a field of Devon pumpkins.

There's fun to be had by the barrowload at the Jolly Pumpkin in Silverton. - Credit: Lucy Davies Photography

8. Jolly Pumpkin, The Jolly Group Fields, Silverton 

Take your pick from more than 50 varieties of pumpkin, squash and gourd all growing at this top spot near Exeter. Wrinkly ones, knobbly ones, shiny ones – you name it – all are on offer here. Wheelbarrows are supplied for those larger finds. Picking starts on October 9.  

9. Orway Pumpkins, Kentisbeare, Cullompton 

PYO from October 23 to 31. Refreshments are available and there are farm animals to see on site

10. Halberton Court Farm Shop, Tiverton 

Get wellied-up and into the fields to find your prize-winner here at this fun seasonal event. You can see a video of the pumpkins starting to flower and grow on the farm shop’s website.

Devon Life
Devon

Don't Miss

In 2016, Simon McCoy featured on a BBC News spoof on US TV show South Park

Cotswold Life

At home in the Cotswolds with Simon McCoy

Candia McKormack

Author Picture Icon
The Mount Kelly Grounds

Devon Life

Heritage Open Days 2021: 14 unusual places to visit in Devon

Martha Griffiths

Author Picture Icon
Southwold Pier in Southwold, Suffolk

Suffolk Magazine

9 of the best coffee shops and beach cafes on the Suffolk coast

Cate Crafter

Author Picture Icon
A recent wedding at the Feathered Nest

Cotswold Life | Win

Win a Mini-Moon experience for two at The Feathered Nest in the Cotswolds

Cotswold Life

Logo Icon