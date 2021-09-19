Published: 10:33 AM September 19, 2021

There are pumpkins in all shapes and sizes to be picked for Devon Hallowe'en! - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

It’s a must-have for any kind of spooky Hallowe’en celebration. Here are 10 of the best places in Devon to pick up a pumpkin:

1. Pip’s Pick Your Own, Yealmpton

Bring your family and friends and find your Halloween centrepiece in the fields of Kitley Farm. Pip’s pumpkin picking event always brings in the crowds, keen to find the biggest and the best. This year’s pick is on October 9.

It won't be long before these green fields growing Devon pumpkins will have turned orange! - Credit: Emily Fleur Photography

2. Strawberry Fields, Lifton

A full-on pumpkin festival is due to take place here, starting on October 16.

Previous events have included an on-site bakery with pumpkin pie, pumpkin spice pasties and pumpkin spice lattes. Going home with a pumpkin is a bonus!

3. Thornes Farm Shop, Crediton

Get ready for a spooktacular pick your own pumpkin festival here on the farm on October 28, 29 and 30. As well as selecting pumpkins, visitors can take part in a spooky scarecrow event. See

4. Shute Fruit and Produce, Teignmouth

Take in the beautiful views while you PYO. Shute Fruit and Produce is in the Coastal Preservation Area of the Teign Estuary. Come along and find your perfect pumpkin. Dogs welcome, too.

5. Braunton Pumpkin Patch

This year’s pick in Moor Lane, Braunton, promises to be bigger and better than ever. Check here for dates and times.

Head to Darts Farm for a great selection of Devon pumpkins. - Credit: Matt Austin

6. Darts Farm, Topsham

This award-winning shop and general food lover’s haven is the perfect place to pick out a pumpkin. Head out into the front field to make your selection and then go shopping and see what artisan cheese, freshly baked bread, local sausages, cakes and biscuits take your fancy.

Enjoy the fields at family-run Devon Pumpkin Picking. - Credit: Emily Fleur Photography

7. Devon Pumpkin Picking, Bickington, Newton Abbot

The clue’s in the name here – a whole place devoted to this important annual ritual. You can even book a photoshoot of the family having fun in the fields. Picking starts on October 16. There’s easy access, plenty of parking and refreshments on site.

There's fun to be had by the barrowload at the Jolly Pumpkin in Silverton. - Credit: Lucy Davies Photography

8. Jolly Pumpkin, The Jolly Group Fields, Silverton

Take your pick from more than 50 varieties of pumpkin, squash and gourd all growing at this top spot near Exeter. Wrinkly ones, knobbly ones, shiny ones – you name it – all are on offer here. Wheelbarrows are supplied for those larger finds. Picking starts on October 9.

9. Orway Pumpkins, Kentisbeare, Cullompton

PYO from October 23 to 31. Refreshments are available and there are farm animals to see on site.

10. Halberton Court Farm Shop, Tiverton

Get wellied-up and into the fields to find your prize-winner here at this fun seasonal event. You can see a video of the pumpkins starting to flower and grow on the farm shop’s website.