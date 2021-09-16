The best ways to enjoy autumn in Devon

Published: 12:38 PM September 16, 2021

We wrap up all the amazing ways you can make the most of the changing season in Devon.

With the summer waning and the weather cooling, it's time to crack out those woolly jumpers and pull on your waterproof shoes. As the days get shorter, it can be difficult to know what to do with yourself and it's all too easy to miss the amazing time that is autumn.

But, fear not! We have put together a handy guide of ideas to help you make the most of the falling leaves and beautiful sights that Devon has to offer at this time of year. Don't forget to take your camera and maybe a thermos of something warming.

1. Walking through gold

Dust off that thicker coat and grab your wellies because our first recommendation has to be an autumnal walk. There's nothing quite like getting bundled up and watching the leaves fall around you. Alternatively, you can head upwards and then look out across the landscape to see the wealth of changing colours.

We have so many walks to choose from, but here are just a handful that really shine in the later months of the year.

Autumn is a great time of year for a relaxing walk - Credit: Aaron Burden, Unsplash

2. Go down to the woods

Woodland areas are a great place for the whole family to go this autumn. Blow off some steam after school or during the weekends and learn about the natural world on our doorstep. From building a fort out of sticks to a tasty picnic, they're the perfect place to make memories together.

Across Devon, there are many woodlands that have public access - but always check before visiting that you are welcome - and our favourite has to be Wilsham Wood which is not far from the popular Watersmeet. Check out our write up for Wilsham here. We also recommend these National Trust estates which are perfect for a woodland explore:

3. Enjoy the view

Unsurprisingly, Devon is full of amazing sights from breath taking clifftop views, to hidden horticultural gems. Dartmoor, for example, has sweeping hills and valleys, rivers and streams, tors, and ancient prehistoric settlements, making it one of the most fascinating and beautiful parts of the UK. In the autumn, it's particularly stunning, with golden leaves making patterns on the forest floor.

But there are plenty more sights about so why not check out our round-up of the best autumnal scenery in the county here.

Dartmoor ponies - Credit: Ellie Preece

4. Animal spotting

Across the year, Devon is home to some amazing species of both flora and fauna. Ranging from the large to the small, they can be a stunning sight and you'll be grateful for your camera. Whilst many go into hibernation during the cooler months, you'll still be able to enjoy searching for many of these natural wonders during autumn.

5. Explore Exmoor

Last, but by no means least, we cannot recommend a trip to Exmoor highly enough. Always impressive no matter the time of year, the autumnal changes are particularly dramatic. Sweeping landscapes are filled with gorgeous colours and the sea crashes on the cliffs below with impressive flair.

It's not all just all pretty sights, however. We caught up with Jennette Baxter of Visit Exmoor, who revealed five great ways to enjoy autumn on the moor. You can check out the article here.