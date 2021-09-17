The best ways to enjoy autumn in Cornwall

Published: 2:49 PM September 17, 2021

We wrap up all the amazing ways you can make the most of the changing season in Cornwall.

With the summer waning and the weather cooling, it's time to crack out those woolly jumpers and pull on your waterproof shoes. As the days get shorter, it can be difficult to know what to do with yourself and it's all too easy to miss the amazing time that is autumn.

But, fear not! We have put together a handy guide of ideas to help you make the most of the falling leaves and beautiful sights that Cornwall has to offer at this time of year. Don't forget to take your camera and maybe a thermos of something warming.

1. Walk through falling gold

Dust off that thicker coat and grab your wellies because our first recommendation has to be an autumnal walk. There's nothing quite like getting bundled up and watching the leaves fall around you. Alternatively, you can head upwards and then look out across the landscape to see the wealth of changing colours from above.

We have so many walks to choose from, but here are just a handful that really shine in the later months of the year:

Tim Knight Rough Tor, Bodmin Moor

2. Cosy pub

As the longer nights and cooler weather draw in, sometimes there is no better way to while away the hours than a round of drinks with friends. Cornwall is home to a huge range of pubs with cosy corners and roaring fires to really set the mood. We recommend these nine pubs in particular to get out of the drizzle and dry off over a pint.

Alternatively, as we've already mentioned above, autumn is a great time to get out and about with the right clothing and you can even check out our round-up of the best walks with pubs at the end here. But it's not just people who love the sweeping wind and muddy puddles of fall, dogs do too! These eight walks are a great way to get out and about with your four-legged friend, all with pubs at the end which will welcome you both. You could also cut out the middleman and head straight to the bar by trying one of these 14 pooch friendly pubs across the county.

Dogs and people will love these walks - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Garden envy

Whilst we normally assume spring and early summer are the best times to visit stately homes and gardens, this is not the case in Cornwall. There are some amazing spots ranging from popular estates to hidden gems which are all worth a visit the whole year around. Whatever your preference, these eight gardens and woodlands are best appreciated in the latter months of the year.

In particular, we love the Lost Gardens of Heligan, where there are many secret delights to be found. One such wonder is the Mud Maid, a living statue of a different kind. With each season, the slumbering woman will look different and can be appreciated in many ways as the local flora express itself.

Mud Maid - Credit: Archant

4. Glorious sunsets

Autumnal sunsets bring together beachgoers to enjoy the end of a day. With their gold, orange, yellows, pinks and purples, sunsets can be jaw-droppingly beautiful. Perfect for families, a romantic date, or even if you just need an hour or so to yourself, watching the sun go down can be a deeply peaceful and reenergising activity. You could pack a picnic or take a beach game with you to really make the experience worthwhile. Why not check out our favourite beach spots for sunsets here.

But, when you get bored of the sunsets reflecting in rippling seas, sunsets can be equally stunning - and more photogenic - with a famous silhouette in front of them - here's a few of Cornwall's best sunset landmarks too.

A stormy sunset over Kynan Cove - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Haunted hideaways

It wouldn't be autumn without spooky opportunities and not just for the kids either. Cornwall has a wealth of history so it's unsurprising that some of it is creepy or gruesome. Many places in the county claim to be haunted (including several pubs) and these are our 12 favourite for you to check out. Why not prepare yourself for Halloween with these mysterious myths and legends from the heart of Cornwall too.

Speaking of Halloween, there's nothing better in October than visiting a pumpkin patch and choosing a canvas to get creative. Creating a Jack 'o' Lantern is a fun activity for the whole family or to do with a group of friends, before adding a candle and leaving on your porch to scare passers by. You can find your nearest patch here. Not sure what to do with any left over pumpkins? Why not take a look at these recipes from Kent Life which are perfect for a spooky dinner party.

Pick your pumpkin and then get creative - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto



