Dorset attraction named best waterpark in Europe

A Dorset park has beaten out locations across Europe for the number one spot.

With a heat wave in progress and plenty more sun forecast for the coming months, there are plenty of attractions where you can keep cool. Dorset is home to a number of beaches including an amazing 14 Blue Flag Beaches. If you're looking for somewhere a few more amenities and slides, however, then a waterpark is the perfect place to head and keep cool.

This week, a Dorset waterpark was named the best in Europe thanks to a new study. Showerstoyou.co.uk examined 852 water parks across 29 countries using reputable review sites, to identify the best water park in Europe through user ratings. Dorset Adventure Park scored 4.73 out of 5.

The study for best waterpark was researched by Showerstoyou.co.uk - Credit: Shutterstock

Dorset Adventure Park is located near Corfe Castle, nestled in the green hills of the Purbeck Hills. The wet and wild amusement park features an outdoor Wibit Water Park and a fun challenging Mud Trail. The latter is a multi obstacle assault course suitable for both adults and children who don't mind getting dirty.

Enjoy an Aqua Adventure like no other on the Wet and Wild Inflatable Sports Aqua Park. The Waterpark is a floating Total Wipeout style course with over 200m of inflatable obstacles set on two beautiful fully lifeguarded lakes.

The Dorset Adventure Park is open everyday between 9am and 7pm during the summer holidays. Tickets are available online and they have several packages for kids parties and other events.

The full list of waterparks includes parks across Europe - Credit: Showerstoyou.co.uk

Want more from Dorset Magazine?

Check out:

You can also subscribe to Dorset Magazine for more amazing and exclusive content here, or sign up for our newsletter here.