9 of the best places for water sports in Suffolk

Get ready for an aquatic adventure this summer in Suffolk, from canoeing to sailing to kitesurfing and so much more theres plenty of ways to have fun on the water.





Iken Canoe

Traverse the River Alde and explore the beautiful site of special scientific interest that is buzzing with wildlife from all kings of birds to regular sightings of seals. You can also paddle your way up to Snape Maltings for refreshments before returning to the Iken Canoe hub.

Before setting off on your voyage, you will be given a comprehensive briefing about paddle techniques and how to navigate the river itself, with essential information about the tides and the best direction of travel allowing for the tide during your session.

Where: Iken Canoe, Iken Cliff, near Aldeburgh, Suffolk, IP12 2EN

More information: www.ikencanoe.co.uk





Waveney River Tours

Waveney River Tours have been sailing Suffolk's Broads & Rivers since 1970 and have naturally built up an unmatched knowledge of the area that they are more than happy to share.

You can head out on your own Self Drive tour in a small dayboat with 4,6, or 8 seats or hop aboard one of the conducted tours for a laidback trip.

Where: Waveney River Tours, Bridge Road, Oulton Broad, Suffolk NR33 9JS

More information: www.waveneyrivertours.com





Kingfishers

Explore the boating lake at Kingfishers at Cretingham Country Park by either kayak or rowing boat, which you can hire for 30 minutes or 1 hour.

Where: Swan Lane, Cretingham, Woodbridge, Suffolk IP13 7BA

More information: www.kingfisherscretingham.co.uk





Alton Water Park

Alton Water Park has a whole host of exciting ways to explore the water so whether you're looking for a leisurely session of sailing, or something a little more hands-on like windsurfing, kayaking, canoeing or stand up paddle boarding, there's lots to do.

Where: Alton Watersports Centre, Holbrook Road, Stutton, Ipswich, Suffolk IP9 2RY

More information: www.anglianwaterparks.co.uk/alton-water-park





The Excelsior Trust

Set sail on the Excelsior LT472, a traditional Lowestoft fishing smack and one of the UK's most historic vessels. You can opt for a hands-on approach for a completely immersive experience and get involved in raising the sails and other navigation essentials, or you can sit back and enjoy the slow life and the bask in the bracing sea breeze instead.

And if you're really keen to experience the sea life, keep an eye out for the extended Voyages, which can last for several days and even take you across to European countries like Belgium or the Netherlands!

Where: Locations vary between Lowestoft's Heritage Quay and Ipswich Haven Marina

More information: www.theexcelsiortrust.co.uk





Blitzkiting

Blitzkiting offers tuition for Paddleboarding and Kitesurfing with step by step lessons taking from complete amateur to master. You can also hire a paddleboard either after levelling up your skills with lessons or if you've tried it out before and feel confident to navigate the waters yourself.

Where: Kessingland, Lowestoft NR33 7PJ and Lowestoft NR33 9JR

More information: www.blitzkiting.com





Southwold Surf Hire

Head to Southwold Surf Hire to ride the waves at the iconic seaside town. You can choose between a foam surfboard or a bodyboard, and if you don't have your own wetsuit, you can also hire one.

Where: Southwold Surf Hire, Ferry Road, Southwold, Suffolk IP18 6ND

More information: www.southwoldsurfschool.co.uk





Beccles Lido

Enjoy a refreshing outdoor swim at Beccles Lido where the pools are heated to a rather delightful 28°C in the summer months. The main pool also has a slide and often hosts an aqua run arena for an exciting splash about.

Where: Puddingmoor, Beccles, Suffolk NR34 9PL

More information: www.beccleslido.com





The Canoe Man Beccles

The Canoe Man operates in conjunction with Beccles Lido to offer canoe, kayak, stand-Up paddleboard and rowing boat hires to traverse the River Waveney. You can also bring along your dog along for the adventure too!

Where: Puddingmoor, Beccles NR34 9PL

More information: www.thecanoeman.co.uk/beccles-hires





