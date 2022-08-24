Dorset named best place for water sports in England

There is a huge number of ways to get on the water in Dorset, whatever the weather.

A study from Cotswolds Outdoor has revealed the best counties to try a new water sport across England. Devon took the top spot, being praised for its highly rated beaches and bodies of freshwater, paired with the great choice of water sport rental shops and water sports activities. But splashing in at number two was our very own Dorset - not that we were surprised.

There has been a huge increase in the last few years for water activities across the country. Dorset is renowned for its calm bays which are perfect for beginners, plus plenty of places to get the thrill of the wind in your sails.

If you fancy taking to the seas this summer (or other seasons if you're brave enough) then we have the perfect range of places to visit. All of them offer the chance to borrow gear or get a guided tour of the incredible Jurassic Coast at its finest.

Kayaking

Not into the adrenalin buzz? Then kayaking is an easy, low-impact way of improving your fitness out on the water. It’s not guaranteed that you’ll stay dry, but you’re highly unlikely to fall in - and there’s no danger of being trapped if you stick to the easier sit-on kayaks provided by Fore Adventure who run all sorts of kayaking activities from Studland Beach. These guys are qualified to the hilt and really know their stuff - as well as being passionate about the marine environment - so there’s no better place to give it a try.

Owner, Dan Scott runs kayak tours to Old Harry Rocks most weekends, he also offers courses such as an introduction to kayak fishing, kayak seashore foraging and kayak snorkel safaris on a regular basis. The company can also organise bespoke adventures for private groups.

Kayak hires start from £20 an hour. More details 01929 761515 or visit foreadventure.co.uk

Kitesurfing

Where better to learn to kitesurf than on “kite beach” in the middle Sandbanks. This area of Poole Harbour is too shallow for sailing or windsurfing, but perfect for kiting.

Founded by former pro kitesurfer Chris Burke in 2013, Poseidon Kiteschool on Banks Road offers everything from two-hour taster sessions to one-to-one crammer courses to get you up and surfing the wind. “You don’t need to be incredibly fit or strong to learn to kitesurf,” says Chris, “but you do need to be driven to learn something new because it’s a steep learning curve. After two days you can go away and kitesurf alone, but you need to be comfy in the water as you will be dragged around a bit.”

Want to have a go? Poseidon provides all the kit you need, including wetsuits. Two-hour taster sessions cost £65, and the two-day course £240. For more details visit their website poseidonkiteschool.com or call 01202 715 369

Kitesurfing in Poole with Posidon - Credit: Archant

Stand-up Paddleboarding

An ancient form of surfing that originated from Hawaii, stand-up paddleboarding (or SUP) is not only fun but also surprisingly good exercise. An hour of ferocious paddling can burn up to 1,000 calories and engages almost the entire body, toning the core and abdominal muscles, arms and legs. Because the surface on which you are standing is unstable, you use your core to stabilise your body, once you get the hang of it SUP is an excellent cardiovascular activity, too. There are a number of businesses offering SUP including Lulworth Activities which operates SUP hire (along with wetsuits) from Lulworth Cove. For more details visit lulworth-activities.co.uk or 0759 1833 309.

If you really get into the sport you should try SUP Yoga or SUP Fitness (a low impact workout). There are a number of classes run by Zoe Lee, a renowned Ashtanga Yoga teacher based in Bournemouth (yogawithzoe.com).

Sailing

The Andrew Simpson Sailing Centre at the Weymouth & Portland National Sailing Academy runs every type of sailing course under the sun. Whatever your age, ability or inclination, you can learn to sail here with expert tuition.

The sailing centre, opened in May 2014 in memory of Olympic and America’s Cup sailor Andrew “Bart” Simpson who died in a sailing accident, runs everything from summer camps for kids through to instructor training, all taught by Royal Yachting Association (RYA) instructors.

“As long as you are over five years of age, anybody can get in a boat,” explains sailing instructor Rosie Bain. “We have boats that are fast, boats that will keep you stable and ones you can sail alone or in groups — you name it, we have it.”

For more details call 01305 457400 or visit andrewsimpsonsailing.org

Open water swimming

This is the ‘big trend’ for 2015, and very different from swimming in a heated indoor pool so it pays to know the risks before you start. Though you should always swim with others, open water swimmers need to know how to read the tides, manage their body temperature and know how their body will work in cold water, as well as the best times and places to swim.

ASA-accredited coach Kate Mason teaches beginners through to English Channel swimmers from Weymouth and Portland where she lives and trains herself. “Open water swimming is great and gets everyone involved,” says Kate, who has swum the English Channel solo as well as completed several ironman events. “It gives you a sense of freedom in the water that a pool just doesn’t offer.”

Kate runs small group training sessions, open water swim courses and one-to-ones. For more details call 07900 604445 or visit her website katemasoncoaching.co.uk.

