Take our Essex general knowledge quiz
Adam Jacot de Boinod
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
How well do you know our county? Quizmaster, author and former QI Elf, Adam Jacot de Boinod is back to put your knowledge to the test
1) When is ‘Essex Day’?
2) What is Chelmsford’s STD dialling area code?
3) Can you name somewhere in the county beginning with the letter K?
4) Which town in north-west Essex has a rich heritage of old buildings and a market dating from 1141?
5) What is featured on the Essex flag?
6) In which Essex town does Alan Sugar and his wife Ann live?
7) Where near the village of Langley is the highest point in the county?
8) Which bridge spans the Thames from West Thurrock in Essex to Dartford in Kent?
9) Where is the birthplace of the actress Maggie Smith?
10) What broke out in Brentwood in 1381?
11) Where is believed to be the smallest town in England by area if no longer by population?
12) Which twins are buried in Chingford Mount Cemetery?
13) Does Essex have more or less than 20 parliamentary constituencies?
14) Can you name somewhere in the county beginning with the letter I?
15) What was Barking’s most important industry from the 14th until the mid-19th centuries?
16) What traditional ceremony, taking place every four years, tests a married couple’s devotion to one another?
17) Essex is home to which two English Football League teams?
18) Born in Chigwell, which athlete won a gold medal in the 1992 Olympics?
19) In which town or city is the Meadows Shopping Centre?
20) Can you name three Essex cricketers to have captained England’s Test team in the last 35 years?
21) Where in 1588 was chosen as the focal point of the English defences against King Philip II’s Spanish Armada?
22) Which current England footballer is from Chingford?
23) In which town is Raphael Park?
24) What is Colchester’s STD dialling area code?
25) What is the county motto?
ANSWERS
1) October 26
2) 01245
3) Kelvedon, Kelvedon Hatch and Kirby-le-Soken
4) Saffron Walden
5) Three notched Saxon seaxes (cutlasses) on a red field
6) Chigwell
7) Chrishall Common (482 feet)
8) Queen Elizabeth II Bridge
9) Ilford
10) The Peasants’ Revolt
11) Manningtree
12) The Kray brothers
13) Less (18)
14) Ingatestone and Ingrave
15) Fishing
16) Dunmow Flitch Trials
17) Southend United and Colchester United
18) Sally Gunnell
19) Chelmsford
20) Gooch, Hussain and Cook
21) Tilbury Fort
22) Harry Kane
23) Romford
24) 01206
25) ‘Many Minds, One Heart’