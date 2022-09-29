Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Take our Essex general knowledge quiz

Adam Jacot de Boinod

Published: 4:55 PM October 4, 2022
An aerial view of the Chappel and Wakes Colne viaduct in the English county of Essex

The Colne Valley - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

How well do you know our county? Quizmaster, author and former QI Elf, Adam Jacot de Boinod is back to put your knowledge to the test 

1) When is ‘Essex Day’? 


2) What is Chelmsford’s STD dialling area code? 


3) Can you name somewhere in the county beginning with the letter K? 


4) Which town in north-west Essex has a rich heritage of old buildings and a market dating from 1141? 


5) What is featured on the Essex flag? 

Sir Alan Sugar and wife Ann at the BAFTAs

Where does Sir Alan Sugar live? - Credit: Damien Everett / Wikimedia

6) In which Essex town does Alan Sugar and his wife Ann live? 


7) Where near the village of Langley is the highest point in the county? 


8) Which bridge spans the Thames from West Thurrock in Essex to Dartford in Kent? 

QEII Bridge over the River Thames

The Dartford Crossing. The East Tunnel opened in 1980 - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

9) Where is the birthplace of the actress Maggie Smith?  


10) What broke out in Brentwood in 1381? 


11) Where is believed to be the smallest town in England by area if no longer by population? 


12) Which twins are buried in Chingford Mount Cemetery? 


13) Does Essex have more or less than 20 parliamentary constituencies? 


14) Can you name somewhere in the county beginning with the letter I? 


15) What was Barking’s most important industry from the 14th until the mid-19th centuries? 


16) What traditional ceremony, taking place every four years, tests a married couple’s devotion to one another? 


17) Essex is home to which two English Football League teams? 


18) Born in Chigwell, which athlete won a gold medal in the 1992 Olympics? 


19) In which town or city is the Meadows Shopping Centre? 


20) Can you name three Essex cricketers to have captained England’s Test team in the last 35 years? 

Close up of wooden stump by batsman standing on field against clear sky

We've had three England Test cricket captains - name them! - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

21) Where in 1588 was chosen as the focal point of the English defences against King Philip II’s Spanish Armada? 


22) Which current England footballer is from Chingford? 


23) In which town is Raphael Park? 

A view of the old Saxon tower of the Holy Trinity church with the Victorian tower of Colchester Town

What area code would you dial for Colchester? - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

24) What is Colchester’s STD dialling area code? 


25) What is the county motto? 


ANSWERS 

1) October 26 

2) 01245 

3) Kelvedon, Kelvedon Hatch and Kirby-le-Soken 

4) Saffron Walden 

5)  Three notched Saxon seaxes (cutlasses) on a red field 

6) Chigwell 

7) Chrishall Common (482 feet) 

8) Queen Elizabeth II Bridge 

9) Ilford 

10) The Peasants’ Revolt 

11) Manningtree 

12) The Kray brothers 

13) Less (18) 

14) Ingatestone and Ingrave 

15) Fishing 

16) Dunmow Flitch Trials 

17) Southend United and Colchester United 

18) Sally Gunnell 

19) Chelmsford 

20) Gooch, Hussain and Cook 

21) Tilbury Fort  

22) Harry Kane 

23) Romford 

24) 01206 

25) ‘Many Minds, One Heart’ 

