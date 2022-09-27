Pride and prejudice: Black History Month in Norfolk

From princes and princesses to child slaves – Black History Month highlights fascinating and shocking stories from Norfolk’s past

Norfolk’s black history is some of its least explored - until now when old stories are being uncovered and new links revealed in walking tours, exhibitions and arts events.

Norwich artist Danny Keen, of Norfolk Black History Month, has his own fascinating history, taking in arriving in Britain aged four, working in restaurants in London and Norfolk and finding his forte here as a painter.

He began wondering about other black men and women who had lived in Norfolk through the centuries and asked local historian and tour guide Paul Dickson to research the subject.

It resulted in the walking tour Norwich: A Black History.

Danny Keen of Norfolk Black History Month asked Paul Dickson to put together a tour of the black history of Norwich - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Paul Dickson - Credit: Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

From prince to stolen child to pioneering writer

The first freed African slave to write his life story and see it published in England was Ukawsaw Gronniosaw, also known as James Albert. Born a prince, he was stolen from his family in Nigeria and sold into slavery. He was taught to read and write, and eventually freed, by an American slave owner and church minister. He worked as a cook, soldier and sailor before travelling to England. He was married, with children and working in Norwich as a weaver and labourer by the mid 18th century – but economic downturns meant the family were close to starvation and twice helped by Quaker relatives of abolitionist MP Thomas Fowell Buxton, of Cromer and Northrepps. After a daughter died and was refused burial by local clergy because she was not baptised Ukawsaw left Norfolk for Kidderminster.

Segregated Norfolk pubs

Only white American servicemen were allowed into the pubs of Diss and Harleston on Mondays, black Americans had to wait until Tuesdays. In Norwich the Bell and the Castle pubs, just across the road from each other were designated black pubs, others were for white American servicemen.

When the United States brought more than 350,000 servicemen to East Anglia during the Second World War it also brought its racist segregation system. In bigger places pubs were designated for black people or white, in smaller settlements the division was by days of the week.

“The locals found it quite strange, to tell the truth,” said Paul Dickson. But he said both black and white servicemen were invited to a community tea. “A Norwich woman stood up and said if they were good enough to fight, they were good enough to mix with,” said Paul.

The black American serviceman who arrived in Norfolk in the 1940s also changed the local music scene. “Their influence was really strong in Norfolk in the 1950s and 60s,” said Paul. One of the musicians, who settled in Norwich after the war was soul singer Bruce Lucas, who toured with Aretha Frankin and the Four Tops, appeared alongside James Brown, Stevie Wonder and Ben E King, and sang in Norwich pubs and clubs as Lucas.

Child slaves

Three little boys bound for slavery were rescued by a British naval patrol set up to free people captured from Africa and trafficked by other countries.

They were saved by Captain Frederick Irby of Boyland Hall, Morningthorpe, near Long Stratton. Paulo Loando, Edward Makenzie and Charles Fortunatus Freeman, were brought to Norwich and baptised at St Peter Mancroft church in May 1813. Paulo and Charles were initially apprenticed to Captain Irby, went back to Africa to be apprentices to Governor Maxwell of Sierra Leone and by 1823 were in St Kitts in the West Indies.

Join Paul Dickson to find out much more about Norwich’s black history at 10am on Friday October 7 and Wednesday October 26, and 11am on Sunday October 30, starting outside the Forum and at 11am on Friday October 21 from the Museum of Norwich. pauldicksontours.co.uk

Around the county

There are also events in theatres and at the National Centre for Writing in Norwich, Great Yarmouth community centre, and museums in King’s Lynn and Thetford.

At Ancient House Museum of Thetford Life an exhibition tells the stories of black abolitionists in Norfolk including Moses Roper, who escaped slavery in America and toured Britain raising awareness of its horrors.

Events include free painting sessions for young people, focusing on the museum’s new portrait of Princess Catherine Duleep Singh, by artist Amandeep Singh aka Inkquisitive, and Norfolk artist Cheryl Roach’s painting of Moses Roper.

A walking tour will explore the impact of Dr Allan Minns, Britain’s first black mayor. Born in the Bahamas he travelled to London to train as a doctor, set up a medical practice in Thetford and was Mayor of Thetford from 1904-1906. museums.norfolk.gov.uk

Allan Glaisyer Minns became mayor of Thetford in 1903. The first black mayor to be elected in the history of Great Britain. - Credit: Archant Archive

Detail from Cheryl Roach’s new depiction of Black Abolitionis, Moses Roper, at the Ancient House Museum, Thetford - Credit: Cheryl Roach

The story of Princess Catherine Duleep Singh will be told at the Ancient House Museum in Thetford as part of Black History Month - Credit: Norfolk Museums Service (Ancient House)

Norfolk Black History Month events include free visual arts and music workshops at Primeyarc in Great Yarmouth on October 22, and a series of performances including Courtney Pine, with Zoe Rahman at the Norwich Playhouse, the Black Blues Brothers, The Color Purple, and Anoushka Shankar and Manu Delago with Britten Sinfonia, all at Norwich Theatre Royal. norfolkblackhistorymonth.org