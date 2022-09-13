Art is blooming in Newnham on Severn

Newnham on Severn has been setting an example of successful regeneration of the high street with many new businesses taking root over the last few years.

Local independents are working together to offer something truly special, with a passion and pride for their craft, hospitality and their town at the core. Newcomer Sharon Harvey is the latest to join other local businesses by opening The Sanctuary and Art Gallery, launching with the Blooming in Newnham exhibition, showcasing Newnham artists.

Set on the banks of the sweeping River Severn, with the Forest of Dean on its doorstop, Newnham on Severn has seen owners taking responsibility for sympathetically renovating their homes and retail spaces, transforming this once sleepy historic market town into a must-visit destination.

Gallery owner Sharon Harvey - Credit: thesanctuarygallery.com

Having moved to Newnham on Severn early this year, Sharon Harvey and her husband have been lovingly restoring this Grade II-listed building into a comfortable family home with art studio and gallery.

Set in an historic medieval building that brims with charm, The Sanctuary offers contemporary art in a space that is both friendly and welcoming. With a continually changing program of exhibitions, the gallery will be offering a broad spectrum of work from the figurative to abstract and will be representing both accomplished and emerging artists.

Sharon believes ‘art should be both available and accessible to all’ and wishes to provide a ‘welcoming space that is both relaxing and stimulating to the senses – whether purchasing or just browsing.’

The Sanctuary Studio & Art Gallery, Newnham on Severn - Credit: thesanctuarygallery.com

Motivated by the welcoming community spirit she has experienced since moving here, Sharon’s inaugural exhibition is paying it forward by showcasing local artists Kate Baugh, Jenny Jop, Denise Roberts, T-K-B Presses, Shanna Ludwig, Mike Griffiths, Carolyn Black, and herself, Sharon Harvey.

As a show of support, she will be waiving gallery commissions and the costs usually associated with staging exhibitions, allowing the artists to take 100% of the profit to help them flourish.

Sharon explains, ‘As an established artist, I am aware how difficult it can be getting the initial visibility, and therefore I am passionate about providing opportunities for local emerging artists as well as those that are more established. Having only recently moved to the Forest, I have been both excited and encouraged by the wealth of talent on my doorstep!’

Blooming in Newnham – September 16-October 29 – will be the opening exhibition of The Sanctuary Studio & Art Gallery, showcasing Newnham Artists exploring a botanical theme. Opening hours Tues-Fri, 11.30am-4.30pm; Saturdays 12 noon-4pm. thesanctuarygallery.com

Blooming in Newnham exhibition - Credit: thesanctuarygallery.com

READ MORE: Jeremy Houghton, the 'Queen's favourite young artist'.