Things To Do

Fabulous French vintage style at the Boule-in Fête d’Été

By Jayne Lindill

Published: 5:52 PM June 16, 2022
Updated: 6:05 PM June 16, 2022
Elegant French tableware and Faro fabrics at the Boule-in summer fair.

Elegant French tableware and Faro fabrics at the Boule-in summer fair. - Credit: Lucy J Toms Photography

Spread a bit of entente-cordiale with a visit to the Boule-in's Fête d’Été (Summer Fair) in Bildeston, between Hadleigh and Stowmarket, June 22-26.

The seasonal Boule-in Fêtes - now in their 10th year - have become a firm fixture in the county calendar with people who love all things artisan, French and vintage. Cathy and Peter Bullen have assembled another eclectic collection of beautiful and functional items for home and garden, all sourced in France and on display in the garden of at their Boule-in home in Bildeston. 

This summer's fete has a fun beach theme, taking you off to the plage where you can browse and buy colourful Murano and French glass - decorative and practical - ceramics and tableware. You'll find furniture and lighting (exquisite chandeliers), mirrors, garden furniture and more. The collection is supplemented by Suffolk artisans and homeware suppliers including fabulous Faro textiles, the superb Long Melford Rug and Carpet Studio, ceramicist Adrian August, florist Helen Newman and plants from Martin's Nursery. 

Boule-in Fête d’Été

Fun, stylish and practical kitchen items at the Boule-in Fête d’Été - Credit: Lucy J Toms Photography

Boule-in Fête d’Été

Green glassware at the Boule-in Fête d’Été - Credit: Lucy J Toms Photography

Botanical ceramics at the Boule-in summer fair.

Botanical ceramics at the Boule-in Fête d’Été - Credit: Lucy J Toms Photography

All the items are sourced and chosen by Cathy and Peter during the time they spend at their house in Provence. They have spent a decade getting to know the best markets and fairs, as well as the most knowledgeable experts and collectors. Their mantra is quality and provenance, and as their own knowledge has expanded they are  finding more and more interesting and inspiring pieces to offer their followers.

Boule-in Fête d’Été

A vintage garden setting at the Boule-in Fête d’Été. - Credit: Lucy J Toms Photography

Boule-in Fête d’Été

Sitting pretty at the Boule-in Fête d’Été - Credit: Lucy J Toms Photography

Boule-in Fête d’Été

Colourful glassware at the Boule-in Fête d’Été - Credit: Lucy J Toms Photography

Boule-in Fête d’Été

A beach theme at the Boule-in Fête d’Été - Credit: Lucy J Toms Photography

The Boule-in Fêtes are about enhancing homes and lifestyle. It's a fabulous shopping experience whether you take home a beautifully fragrant French soap or a complete garden furniture set. And when you need a break from browsing there are delicious drinks and cakes to enjoy and takeaway made by Dedham pastry chef Abi Sarton (relax in a beach bar!).

Boule-in Fête d’Été is open 10am-6pm June 22-26. Book for Wednesday to Friday at boule-in.co.uk (no booking system at the weekend). 
There's also a charity preview on Tuesday, June 21 supporting MacMillan Nurses, Combat Stress, St Mary's Bildeston Restoration Fund and Ukraine Families (CAS Suffolk). Buy tickets at boule-in.co.uk

The Boule-in
77 High Street Bildeston, IP7 7ER



 

