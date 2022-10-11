Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Big names announced for Bridport Literary Festival 2022

Helen Stiles

Published: 9:00 AM October 11, 2022
Downton Abbey actor Hugh Bonneville is in conversation with Downton's creator Julian Fellowes about his new memoir Playing Under the Piano - Credit: bridlit.com

Enjoy a dazzling line-up of writers from all walks of life are at this year's Bridport Literary Festival, running November 6-12, ranging from Hugh Bonneville talking Downton and Paddington with Julian Fellowes to Joanna Quinn on her bestselling debut novel set in Dorset, The Whalebone Theatre 

Dame Sheila Hancock (on her memoir Old Rage) and Downton Abbey actor Hugh Bonneville (on his memoir Playing Under the Piano: From Downton to Darkest Peru), join a glittering line-up of authors across a wide range of genres for the 18th Bridport Literary Festival. Running from November 6 –12, across six venues: The Electric Palace, The Bull Hotel, Bridport Library, Symondsbury Tithe Barn, Sladers Yard in West Bay and The Sir John Colfox Academy, some of this year’s events have already sold out, so it’s worth booking up quickly.  There are still plenty of events to get tickets for including: immersive fiction, memoir, biography, creative non-fiction including nature and travel writing, gardening, cookery, poetry, children’s books, politics, history, philosophy, architecture, science, landscape, sport and journalism. 

The stunning interior of The Electric Palace during a BridLit event in 2019 - Credit: bridlit.com

The Electric Palace’s stunning interior provides the backdrop for some of the big events, including political heavyweights Chris Patten and David Owen along with Radio 4 presenter Justin Webb, the BBC’s Middle East Editor Jeremy Bowen, and environmental activist George Monbiot. Melvyn Bragg reflects on his Cumbrian childhood, Simon Sebag Montefiore explores the World’s family history and Colin Thubron takes us down the Amur River. 

Sheila Hancock talks about her latest book Old Rage at BridLit this November - Credit: Neil Spence Copyright 2022

The elegant Bull Hotel ballroom plays host to writers including Alan Titchmarsh on his new novel The Gift, and garden historian Vanessa Berridge discusses Borde Hill Garden. With children’s events at Bridport Library, and a fascinating mix of good food and raconteurs at Sladers Yard, there really is something for everyone. Find details of all talks and book tickets at bridlit.com 

Simon Parker talks about his new book  Riding Out: A Journey of Love, Loss and New Beginnings - Credit: © orkney.com

Pedalling through grief: When Britain entered its first lockdown, in March 2020, Simon Parker’s life fell apart. His travel journalism career vanished overnight. Shortly afterwards he received the tragic news that a close friend had died. Riding Out: A Journey of Love, Loss and New Beginnings details the inspirational true story of how one man battled grief and anxiety, one pedal stroke at a time, on a 3,500-mile adventure around Britain. En route, he would meet hundreds of resilient Britons, and gradually began to see that a chink of light was never too far away, even at the gloomiest moments.  

Simon Parker's new book Riding Out: A Journey of Love, Loss and New Beginnings - Credit: Summersdale

The Oxfordshire-based travel writer, newspaper columnist and broadcaster, has reported from over 100 countries. Sailed and cycled from China to London for the BBC, cycled the length of Scandinavia for Amazon Prime, and hiked every known route to Machu Picchu for The TelegraphSimon Parker is at The Electric Palace on November 6 at 10.30am 

Maggie O'Farrell talks about her new Renaissance thriller The Marriage Portrait - Credit: bridlit.com

A gripping Renaissance thriller: Maggie O’Farrell’s bestseller Hamnet about Shakespeare’s only son who died at the age of 11, won the Women’s Prize for Fiction in 2020 and was shortlisted for the Walter Scott Prize for Historical Fiction. It spent 38 weeks in the UK top ten and has been optioned for film by Stephen Spielberg’s Ambling Productions. 

Maggie O'Farrell's latest book - Credit: Tinder Press

Her latest novel, The Marriage Portrait, which she will be discussing at this year’s BridLit, is a Renaissance thriller about a teenager. A vivid evocation of the beauty and brutality of Renaissance Italy, The Marriage Portrait explores the short life of a young woman whose proximity to power places her in mortal danger. In 1560, aged 15, Lucrezia di Medici replaces her dead sister as the fiancée to Alfonso, Duke of Ferrara. Lucrezia suddenly realises Alfonso’s sole intention is to kill her. Maggie O'Farrell is at The Electric Palace on November 11 at 12 noon 

Writer Kit de Waal talks about her childhood memoir - Credit: Sarah Lee

Childhood Memories: Kit de Waal won The Bridport Prize two years in a row (2014 and 2015) for her flash fiction, which she acknowledges has really helped her writing career. De Waal’s first novel, My Name is Leon (2016), shortlisted for the Costa Book Award and the Kerry Group Irish Novel of the Year, has been adapted as a one-hour film for BBC Two.

Kit de Waal's new book Without Warning and Only Sometimes: Scenes from an Unpredictable Childhood - Credit: Tinder Press

Her latest book, Without Warning and Only Sometimes: Scenes from an Unpredictable Childhood, is set in the household she grew up in with her siblings, one that was caught between three worlds, Irish, Caribbean and British, in 1960s Birmingham. It’s a story of how a girl who grew up in house where the Bible was the only book on offer, discovered a life-long love of reading. Kit de Waal is at The Electric Palace, on November 11 at 6.30pm

