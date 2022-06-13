Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Things To Do

Cornish cycle route named best in the UK

Author Picture Icon

Martha Griffiths

Published: 2:45 PM June 13, 2022
A woman and a child cycle along a trail away from the camera

Cycling is a great way to spend time as a family - Credit: fourfive

New research has revealed the top five routes for a cycling holiday. 

Staycations are as popular as ever and with summer just around the corner it’s time to get planning your next trip around the UK.

For those who want to get away with family this summer, cycling holidays in the UK are a great option for a family holiday.

An inforgram of the top cycle paths in the UK

The best cycle trails in the UK - Credit: fourfive

For novice riders and families, nearly flat and traffic-free routes are the best bet for a stress-free cycling holiday. That’s why health and wellness brand, fourfive, has researched the best routes for a relaxing cycling holiday in the UK.

Analysing route distance, the percentage of the route that is traffic-free, and the number of excellent Tripadvisor reviews fourfive has determined the best cycling routes in the UK for your next staycation.

In top position is the Camel Trail, North Cornwall. Stretching 27.8km from Padstow to Wenfordbridge, the Camel Trail has secured its spot as a firm family favourite with 516 “excellent” Tripdvisor reviews. The route runs alongside picturesque beaches and quaint Cornish towns.

The beach near Padstow

A stretch of the Camel Trail - Credit: Dan Maisey, Unsplash

Landscape and wildlife designations abound, contrasts in scenery are striking and access to country and seaside towns provide opportunities to use local shops, pubs and visit attractions. Visitors can easily hire bikes in Padstow, Wadebridge and Bodmin. The trail provides access in to the heart of North Cornwall, and experienced cyclists can make off, away from the trail exploring the many villages and country lanes which lie close to the trail.   

Want more from Cornwall Life?

Most Read

  1. 1 Mother and daughter team Mavis and Michelle Ackerley hunting Dirty Rotten Scammers
  2. 2 New collection reveals Cornwall's dark history
  3. 3 A day trip to Herne Bay
  1. 4 Seven Falls, Tintwistle - a hidden gem in the Peak District
  2. 5 20 of the best places to eat out in St Ives
  3. 6 11 pretty riverside pubs in Hertfordshire
  4. 7 Explore the rich history of Aylesford Priory
  5. 8 Oast with the Most
  6. 9 10 reasons you should visit Canterbury
  7. 10 The Cotswolds summer quiz

Check out:

You can also subscribe to Cornwall Life Magazine for more amazing and exclusive content here, or sign up for our newsletter here
 

Cornwall Life
Cycling
Health
Cornwall

Don't Miss

A collage of food and drink from Devon including wine, rum, and seafood

Devon Life | Win

Win a bumper prize of Devon’s best food and drink

Martha Griffiths

Author Picture Icon
Oliver Townend riding COOLEY MASTER CLASS in the Magic Millions British Open Championships CCI4*

Cotswold Life

Win an exclusive experience at the Magic Millions Festival of British...

Vijay Arogyasami

Author Picture Icon
Chee Dale stepping stones

Derbyshire Life

How to find the Chee Dale stepping stones

Vijay Arogyasami

Author Picture Icon
A bedroom decorated in cream and black, at the centre is a bed topped with a comfy mattress

Devon Life | Win

Win a Dunlopillo king size diamond mattress worth £2,500 from Peter...

Martha Griffiths

Author Picture Icon