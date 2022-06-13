Cornish cycle route named best in the UK

New research has revealed the top five routes for a cycling holiday.

Staycations are as popular as ever and with summer just around the corner it’s time to get planning your next trip around the UK.

For those who want to get away with family this summer, cycling holidays in the UK are a great option for a family holiday.

The best cycle trails in the UK - Credit: fourfive

For novice riders and families, nearly flat and traffic-free routes are the best bet for a stress-free cycling holiday. That’s why health and wellness brand, fourfive, has researched the best routes for a relaxing cycling holiday in the UK.

Analysing route distance, the percentage of the route that is traffic-free, and the number of excellent Tripadvisor reviews fourfive has determined the best cycling routes in the UK for your next staycation.

In top position is the Camel Trail, North Cornwall. Stretching 27.8km from Padstow to Wenfordbridge, the Camel Trail has secured its spot as a firm family favourite with 516 “excellent” Tripdvisor reviews. The route runs alongside picturesque beaches and quaint Cornish towns.

A stretch of the Camel Trail - Credit: Dan Maisey, Unsplash

Landscape and wildlife designations abound, contrasts in scenery are striking and access to country and seaside towns provide opportunities to use local shops, pubs and visit attractions. Visitors can easily hire bikes in Padstow, Wadebridge and Bodmin. The trail provides access in to the heart of North Cornwall, and experienced cyclists can make off, away from the trail exploring the many villages and country lanes which lie close to the trail.

