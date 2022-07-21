15 cheap or free family activities in Cornwall this summer

With the summer holidays around the corner, we've found 15 amazing places to visit as a family that are budget friendly.

The summer holidays in July and August can seem impossible to fill. With six long weeks to plan for, it may feel like you have to pull out all of the stops to make memories as a family. But have no fear, it is possible to enjoy yourselves in Cornwall without breaking the bank this year. We've found some fun and family-friendly locations across the county which are either free to enter or won't empty your wallet.

Museums

1. Museum of Cornish Life

The museum is housed in the town’s historic Market Buildings and is spread over three floors. The thousands of objects will keep you fascinated and entertained for hours. The museum is completely free to enter.

2. Falmouth Art Gallery

Falmouth's Art Gallery has won awards thanks to its dedication to families and bring art to the masses. Falmouth Art Gallery is owned and operated by Falmouth Town Council meaning they can offer free entry Monday to Saturday.

3. Heartlands

Heartlands, was born out of the former mining complex at Robinson’s Shaft in the village of Pool, part of the mining heart of Cornwall. There is much to see and do for visitors of all ages, with lots of events put on throughout the summer.

A horse-drawn carriage at the Royal Cornwall Museum - Credit: James E. Petts, Flickr

4. Royal Cornwall Museum

This museum was founded by The Royal Institution of Cornwall in 1818 to promote excellence in science and art. It is full of unusual artefacts and exhibitions, including loans from the likes of the British Museum. Entry is £7.50 per adult, however under 18s go free.

Parks and Wildlife Reserves

1. Golitha Falls

The reserve is a long gorge, lined with ancient oak woodland that gives way to the River Fowey at the bottom. The site is designated a Site of Special Scientific Interest for its woodland flora which make for great walks. The dramatic landscape created by the River Fowey is designated an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

2. South West Coast Path

Walk the hem of the land from Minehead to Poole Harbour: 630 miles of ocean and sea-plated habitats ranging from granite cliff tops, grass meadows, ancient farm fields, desolate mine spoils, airfields, ghost villages, millionaire harbours, seductive sandy beaches for days, wild sand dunes, deep forests, lush woodlands and stone wrought harbours. There are so many excellent stretches to choose from along the path that you may struggle to choose.

A stretch of the Camel Trail - Credit: Dan Maisey, Unsplash

3. The Camel Trail

The Camel Trail is an 18 mile largely traffic free, surfaced and virtually level multi use trail. It provides access to the beautiful Cornish countryside along a disused railway line between Wenfordbridge, Bodmin, Wadebridge and Padstow. It was recently named the best cycle trail in the UK.

4. Roskilly's

Roskilly’s is a working Cornish Organic Farm, on the beautiful southern tip of Cornwall. Meet the animals, stroll around the meadows, enjoy the tranquillity by the ponds and of course, sample some of their delicious ice cream!

5. Trenance Gardens and Leisure Park

If you fancy a day away from the beach, then Trenance Leisure Park is the perfect solution, with lots of different activities and attractions there will be something for all the family to enjoy. Playgrounds and parks are children’s favourite and here you will find numerous activities to keep the little ones occupied.

6. Bude Sea Pool

Bude Sea Pool is a semi-natural amenity that has provided a haven for free and safe bathing and other water-based activities since the 1930s. This is a popular spot with families as the water is very safe for children as long as they are supervised.

Bude Sea Pool - Credit: myfrozenlife, Flickr

Markets

1. St Ives Farmers' Market

An award-winning market, showcasing the best of local Cornish producers. The farmers market operates from St. Ives Guildhall between 9.30am and 2pm every Thursday.

2. Helston Country Market

Helston's oldest traditional market has a friendly atmosphere, plus fresh produce, preserves, eggs, baking, plants, and local crafts. This market takes place between 9am and 2pm every Friday during the summer at the Guildhall. There is also Helston’s Farmers’ Market which runs from 9.30am to 1.00pm on the first Saturday of every month bringing

History

1. Truro Cathedral

The only cathedral in Cornwall is well worth a visit if you're visiting the county town. You can visit and explore the architecture and the history of the cathedral for free everyday between 10am and 5pm. There are also regular exhibitions and talks to enjoy.

Truro Cathedral - Credit: Winston Tjia, Unsplash

2. Tintagel and Merlin's Cave

Immerse yourself in history, myth and stunning scenery at Tintagel Castle on Cornwall's rugged north coast. Inextricably linked with the legend of King Arthur, for centuries this dramatic castle and coastline has fired the imaginations of writers, artists, and even the brother of a king.

In the coastal cliffs below the castle, lies an echoingly atmospheric cave. If the stories of old are to be believed, the cave may once have been home to Merlin, the wizard of Arthurian legend.

3. St Michael's Mount

St Michael's Mount is a historic castle, garden and island community found off the coast of Marazion in Cornwall. Enjoy a stroll across the causeway in order to access the incredible historical location.

St Michael's Mount at high tide - Credit: Benjamin Elliott, Unsplash

Want more from Cornwall Life?

Check out:

You can also subscribe to Cornwall Life Magazine for more amazing and exclusive content here, or sign up for our newsletter here.

