6 things to do in Cheshire during the Bank Holiday weekend

Published: 8:27 AM April 22, 2021

It's all about the great outdoors in the next Bank Holiday weekend. Organised events are starting to be confirmed, but you need to be quick as places are limited.

Find bluebells

It's coming to the end of bluebells season, but you may still be able to catch the last remnants of Spring during at the end of April.

Here are a few of the best places to spot bluebells in Cheshire.

Visit a garden

The National Garden Scheme is back this year and you can visit a trio of residential gardens in Barlborough or Laskey Farm in Thelwall. Places are limited and pre-booking is recommended

BeWILDerwood is in 70 acres of woodland next to the historic Cholmondeley Castle - Credit: BeWILDerwood

Head for the Trees

After spending so much time inside, embrace the outdoors with Cheshire’s much-anticipated outdoor adventure park. Think of the biggest wooden play structures and treehouses, high up in the trees, a massive maze to get lost in, wobbly zip wires, and giant slippery slides. All activities and crafts are included in the ticket price. The perfect, much-needed family day out.

cheshire.bewilderwood.co.uk

Go to the zoo

Chester Zoo is back open again. There is a limit on the number of visitors which means a pre-book system in place.

If you're lucky enough to get yourself a spot, take the opportunity to be one of the first to see Alber,t,, the baby Rothschild giraffe who was born during lockdown.

www.chesterzoo.org/pre-book-your-ticket-for-repening

Drive in cinema

The Christie are hosting a series of drive-in movies over the Bank Holiday weekend in the woodlands of Arley Hall & Gardens.

With state of the art sound, the Iconic100 screen and a fantastic selection of movies, food and drinks Drive-in for The Christie is the perfect answer to a social distanced, socially bubbled night in support of the staff and patients of The Christie.

www.christie.nhs.uk/the-christie-charity/movies

Go for a walk

Although the ‘stay at home’ rule ended on 29 March, many restrictions remain in place. People are advised to minimise the number of journeys they make where possible, avoiding travel at the busiest times and routes.

Don't forget, for outdoor gatherings (including in private gardens) the Rule of 6, still applies. This means either 6 people or 2 households are allowed to meet outdoors.

You can however, dine outside again. But places will be extremely limited.

