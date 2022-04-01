10 things to do in and around Cheshire this April

The best things to see and do in Cheshire this month, selected by Jade Wright

Until April 24

Constellations

Pisces mosaic by Sandra Groeneveld - Credit: Sandra Groeneveld



An international exhibition of cutting-edge contemporary mosaics is taking place at Chester Cathedral, with 30 exhibition pieces in a variety of forms, styles, materials and techniques for visitors to see and explore.

The exhibition has been organised and curated by the British Association for Modern Mosaic with Chester-based mosaic specialist Aleta Doran, artist in residence at the cathedral, and Manchester-based mosaic maker Tracey Cartledge.

Chester Cathedral is home to some incredible permanent Victorian mosaics, made between 1876 and 1886. There will be workshop sessions to provide an opportunity for members of the public to try their own hand at mosaic making.

Chester Cathedral, chestercathedral.com

Until July 3

The Northwich Woodlands

Firecrest by Maggie Bullock from Sandiway - Credit: Maggie Bullock



Friends of Anderton and Marbury showcase photography from its recent competition at Northwich’s Lion Salt Works Museum. The exhibition features the best work of a recent successful competition that attracted more than 170 entries. The photographs capture the diverse and special habitats of the Northwich Woodlands. It was decided that this year there would be no overall winner and each category winner was awarded a certificate. Commendations were also awarded.

Lion Salt Works, Northwich, westcheshiremuseums.co.uk

Ongoing

Fly360 flight simulator

Fly360 flight simulator - Credit: Manchester Airport’s Runway Visitor Park



Manchester Airport’s Runway Visitor Park is taking its guests closer to the skies than ever before with a new state-of-the-art flight simulator.

The revolutionary two-person machine has been installed in partnership with Sussex-based Metropolis Entertainment. It is fully interactive and can perform 360-degree motion over both vertical and horizontal axes, providing the most realistic flying experience imaginable.

Riders in the simulator are enclosed in a full safety harness and have complete joystick control including the ability to fly inverted in a P-38 Lightning fighter aircraft.

runwayvisitorpark.co.uk

April 8

Bow Ties and Boas

Two of Chester’s most popular choirs are coming together for a joint concert, celebrating 100 years of music-making in Chester.

See Chester Male Voice Choir and A Handbag of Harmonies together for Bow Ties and Boas.

St Columba’s Church, Chester. Tickets £12; under-18s £5, chestermalevoice.com/concerts; 07894 509529 or 07950 907501

April 12 - 16

Sheila’s Island

Sheila's Island - Credit: Ollie Rosser and Michael Wharley



Cheshire writer Tim Firth's all-female version of Neville's Island sees Sara Crowe, Rina Fatania, Judy Flynn and Abigail Thaw playing workmates who find themselves truly out of their comfort zones. With vulnerability, viciousness, painful honesty and great wit, we can all (female or male) see some of ourselves in the characters Sheila, Denise, Fay and Julie.

On an outward-bound team-building exercise, four colleagues find themselves marooned on an island in the Lake District. As their mobile batteries die, and cold and hunger take over, our intrepid heroines find themselves called on to manufacture escape routes using cable ties and spatulas and create a rescue flag with plastic plates and a toasting fork, and question if it's possible to build an adequate night shelter with a prom dress, a sleeveless jumper and rapidly dwindling enthusiasm.

Crewe Lyceum, crewelyceum.co.uk

April 14-18

Nantwich Jazz, Blues and Music Festival

The festival is back after a two-year gap, with a bigger and better line-up than ever.

Tickets for all of the headline shows have now been released for the popular Easter weekend event, which are held at three main venues across the town. Despite the 24th festival being postponed twice, Big Country, FM have remained as headliners and will be playing at Nantwich Civic Hall.

King King, Rebecca Downes will also be playing at the venue, as will Tony Christie, who is returning to the festival after 10 years. Tribute acts include Clearwater Creedence Revival and the Allman Brothers Band Project, plus Oasish who will take to the stage at The Studio.

Nantwich, nantwichjazz.com

April 9-10

Farm Weekend

Farm Weekend takes place at Alderley Park - Credit: Alderley Park



The much-loved family farm-themed weekend will be back at Alderley Park, and more exciting than ever, headlined by Mr. Bloom, the CBeebies favourite, who will be performing four shows over the weekend.

Home to a working farm, there'll be plenty of opportunities for lamb cuddling, tractor rides and interactive animal displays, as well as a large range of workshops on wooden egg decorating, bunny ear crafting and much more. With more than 400 acres of green area to explore and a wide range of locally sourced food and drink available, Alderley Park Farm Weekend is suitable for all ages.

Alderley park, alderleypark.co.uk/farmweekend

April 10

SpringFest 2022

Victoria Baths exterior - Credit: Andrew Billington Photography



A day for celebration, catching up with friends, shopping for handmade trinkets, and family time awaits on Sunday April 10, when Victoria Baths opens its doors for SpringFest 2022. A Makers Market will take over the former Males 2nd Class pool with a colourful mix of locally-made ceramics, liqueurs, jewellery, artwork, homeware and candles. There will be loads for families to get stuck into from a kids' art trail and café play area to the our kid's social make do & disco in the gala pool for a pool party of a different kind – it might be on dry land, but under the sea-themed fancy dress will be all the rage. Music will come from Chorlton Ukulele Group, and SingZest.

Victoria Baths, Manchester, victoriabaths.org.uk

April 23

TEDxNorthwich

In a night of thought-provoking talks, aiming to spark conversation and curiosity, Cheshire speakers will share their insights. Experts sharing their thoughts include Lisa Barry, of Lisa Barry Online; Sarah Turner; Lizi Jackson-Barrett; Alison Jones, director of Practical Inspiration Publishing; Julia Kermode, founder of IWORK; Tahira Hussain, director of Goldmarktraining; Hayley Roberts, CEO of Distology; Trisha Lewis and Cody Gapare, CEO of C-Lash.

The Grange Theatre, Bradburns Lane, Hartford, tedxnorthwich.com

April 30 – May 1

Murgatroyd's Brine Pumps

Visit a jewel in Cheshire's crown, the newly restored brine pumps. Recently removed from the Heritage at Risk register, this scheduled monument opens to the public.

Murgatroyd's Brine Pumps are one of the last remains of a large-scale Cheshire Salt Industry, the last in-situ and intact pumps over the original shaft. The site tells the story of the area's industrial history and the work of George Murgatroyd and his vision of a new salt and chemical company. Visitors can see the restored pump house with two John Thom pumps and associated works machinery, there are interpretation boards, a visitor guide and a film of the old works. There are activities, displays and a chance to talk to the people involved in the project.

middlewich-heritage.org.uk