The Cheshire Forest Point to Point Steeplechases at Tabley House

Joanne Goodwin

Published: 6:00 PM March 30, 2022
Point to Point at stately home

Tabley House – the grand setting for the races that are part of Cheshire's spring social calendar - Credit: Tine Johnson

Tabley House, home of the Cheshire Forest Point to Point Steeplechases is ready for the off again

Twice a year, Tabley House near Knutsford is the setting for point-to-point steeplechase horse racing events – the opportunity to get close to the action, picnic and celebrate a great British tradition.

Tabley Races on Sunday, April 3, and Knutsford Races on Sunday, May 15, are a chance to see the beautiful grounds, which are usually closed to the public, along with the thrills and spills of steeplechasing over 18 fences and three miles.

Boy on horse at point to point

The meetings are a mixture of pony and horse racing and many of the leading jump jockeys and national hunt trainers developed their skills and techniques in the point-to-point horse racing arena - Credit: Tine Johnson

The popular events in the Cheshire social calendar include a mixture of pony and horse racing. For those who enjoy a flutter, there are several licensed bookmakers and to keep all the family entertained there is a small funfair, lots of trade stands including clothes shops, country pursuit stalls, sweet treats and ice creams.

There are bars, coffee stalls, a large hospitality marquee, and a variety of hot food catering units. Alternatively, enjoy your own picnic in the grounds of one of Cheshire’s finest country houses.

Point to Point steeplechasing takes place in the United Kingdom from November to June. The amateur sport is the stepping stone for many with aspirations to be leading jump jockeys and trainers under British Horseracing Authority rules. Many of the leading jump jockeys and national hunt trainers developed their skills and techniques in the point-to-point horse racing arena.

This year's Knutsford Races, organised by the Knutsford Races Club, will support the North West Air Ambulance.
Tabley House, near Knutsford WA16 OHB
Tickets: tableyraces.co.uk
knutsfordraces.co.uk

