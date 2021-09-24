Published: 8:01 AM September 24, 2021

Cheshire Life golf writer Geoff Garnett chooses Cheshire’s top nine golf clubs

Ringway

1909

Designed by Harry Colt, Ringway has a challenging, highly respected parkland course on the edge of Cheshire measuring 6,482 from the back tees.

The superb clubhouse commands wonderful views over the course and surrounding areas and offers first class facilities for entertaining, dining and relaxing.

It is regularly chosen for regional finals and many of its members have served the county in top positions over the years.

Sandiway

1920

Sandiway Golf Club is proud to celebrate its centenary with the Cheshire Union of Golf Clubs (CUCG).

It was designed by 1912 Open champion Ted Ray and improved by Harry Colt.

It has long been acknowledged as one of the best inland courses in the north, hosting many national and international championships, and is regarded as the spiritual home of the CUGC, regularly hosting committee meetings, matches and championships.

It has also nurtured many county and international players – both men and women – and has provided three national presidents: John Bennett, Sue Bennett and Nigel Evans.

Royal Liverpool

1869

Founded as ‘The Liverpool Golf Club’, members played on links land at Hoylake before it expanded in line with its growing appeal.

In 1871, through the patronage of the Duke of Connaught, the club adopted the ‘Royal’ addition to its title.

Over the years it has hosted 12 Open and 19 amateur championships – with the Open returning in 2022 – and was instrumental in the formation of the CUGC, providing the first Cheshire president in Harold Hilton.

Stockport

1905

Stockport Golf Club lies in rural woodland close to the Derbyshire and Cheshire border.

The course layout often attracts plaudits from both golf writers and discerning visitors, and over the years many famous golfers such as Harry Vardon and James Braid have played here.

In 1929 the American Ryder Cup team, including Gene Sarazen and Walter Hagan, played against a team of local amateurs in front of a crowd of more than 6,000 people.

In more recent years, Stockport has played host to Open Regional qualifiers and many major county championships.

Vale Royal Abbey

1998

Utilising the trees and lakes within the ancient grounds, this beautiful parkland course is constructed on good draining sandy soil with USGA greens and each hole is named after historical events or situations relating to the estate.

It has probably the oldest clubhouse in the world, with Vale Royal Abbey being completed in 1333.

During the dissolution of monasteries, Thomas Holcroft was tasked to destroy the church and he bought the site from Henry VIII for £450 and set it up as the family home. It is now the clubhouse.

Wallasey

1891

Wallasey was founded by members from nearby Hoylake and Tom Morris, senior of St Andrews and four times Open champion.

A 1983 newspaper comment that ’the greens were in excellent condition’ has been repeated ever since.

The club has hosted many Cheshire championships, Open qualifiers and professional events but is perhaps most famous for club member Dr Frank Stableford’s creation of the Stableford scoring system in 1932.

Wilmslow

1889

Situated in the picturesque rural surroundings of Great Warford, design changes by James Braid in the 1930s has made this parkland course a true challenge.

It has been the venue as a regional qualifier for The Open, the Greater Manchester Open and Martini International – and the Ladies EGU Amateur Championships – as well as many Cheshire and regional events.

Many of its members have been top county officials over the years and, once described as ‘an informal, formal club’ is proud of its history.

Delamere Forest

1910

In 1910, 11 Cheshire businessmen agreed to form a golf club on Crown land at Delamere Forest which had been under the Irish ice sea created by a breach in the Mouldsworth Gap in prehistoric times.

10 years after its foundation, the club was one of the founding clubs of the CUGC and has consistently been a supporter of county golf, hosting numerous championships.

Prestbury

1920

Founded as Prestbury and Upton Golf Club, the course was laid out by Harry Colt and such was the strength of his design that very few alterations have been made.

Many thousands of trees were planted since WWII to change the character of the course.

Six Prestbury members have been presidents of the CUGC and one of them, EH Ellis, was president of England Golf in 2010.

The club has produced many outstanding players including Bel Wardle, James Newton and Josh Turnock.

