Crewe Hall to host Cheshire Life platinum Jubilee garden party

Cheshire Life is celebrating the great and good of the county with a Platinum Jubilee garden party hosted by Crewe Hall

Cheshire Life is flying the flag for the county's champions - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Historic Crewe Hall will host Cheshire Life's Platinum Jubilee garden party this summer, honouring 70 of the county's community, charity and business champions. The 70, whose names will be revealed in the June issue, have been chosen from public nominations.

The grand estate, which is one of the country's leading country house hotels, is an apt setting for the celebration. Its rich history dates back as far as 1170, and in 1955, Her Majesty The Queen, together with the Duke of Edinburgh visited Crewe Hall in her capacity as Duke of Lancaster, while touring the Duchy Estates in Cheshire.

The garden party will feature a British-themed afternoon tea from the Crewe Hall kitchens and entertainment from Jessica Helen The Cheshire Wedding Singer, who will lead a sing-along.

Nantwich-based florist Jacqui O and Karen Hollinshead of Desired Weddings & Occasions in Middlewich will dress the party area planned for the hotel grounds overlooking the gardens, weather permitting. Cheshire Life photographer Kirsty Thompson, and Kurt Thomas of DKS Drones, will be there to capture the occasion for posterity.

Editor Joanne Goodwin said: Cheshire Life was looking for a way to celebrate this unique moment in history and decided the best way would be to report on Cheshire's own 'royalty' – those extraordinary 'ordinary' people who enrich life in the county.

'The nominations flooded in and it is going to be a tough job deciding whose stories will be in the magazine and who, with a guest, will then be invited to the garden party on Thursday, June 9.

'We are so pleased that Crewe Hall is hosting the garden party, it is the perfect setting for such a momentous occasion.'

Crewe Hall general manager Anthony Davey, said: We are delighted to be hosting the Cheshire Life Platinum 70 celebration at Crewe Hall Hotel & Spa.

'To be involved with this exciting event in partnership with Cheshire Life is a huge honour for the whole team here. We cannot wait to see the planning come to life, and we are very much looking forward to welcoming guests to the grounds of the hotel this summer.'

History of Crewe Hall

Set in eight acres of grounds in the Cheshire countryside, Crewe Hall Hotel & Spa is a lavishly decorated historic pile dating back to the 17th century, when it was rebuilt from the original.

The site of the mansion dates back as far as 1170 and came into the Crewe Family in 1608. The mansion was in such as bad state of decay that in 1615 Sir Randolph Crewe ordered it to be demolished and rebuilt. The restoration was completed in 1636 and the general character of the mansion owes much to the employment of Flemish, Italian, and other foreign craftsmen. It was restored and extended in 1837.

In 1866 the interior of Crewe Hall was badly damaged by a fire caused by one of the wooden beams under the fireplace in the long gallery catching alight. The rebuilding within the existing walls which survived the fire was entrusted by Hungerford, Third Baron Crewe, to Edward Barry, the son of Charles Barry, the architect of the Houses of Parliament.

Edward Barry was the architect of many famous buildings including Covent Garden Theatre, Great Ormond Street Children's Hospital and Charing Cross Station and from 1860 to 1870 was in charge of the final work on the Palace of Westminster.

Hungerford Crewe added a wealth of mid-Victorian ornamentation: stone was replaced by alabaster and marble; leaded panes gave way to stained glass windows and elaborate designs were executed in plasterwork.

Before 1922 when the Crewe family left, there would have been around 100 servants in the hall, which then had 190 rooms. There were 20 gardeners growing all the produce for the house in the walled gardens, and the home farm had approximately 50 farms and 200 cottages in the immediate locality.

In 1931 when this type of living was on the decline and mainly because Lord Crewe had only two daughters, and therefore no heir to the title, he offered the hall and the surrounding estates to Cheshire County Council, but they declined and the and the bulk of the estate was sold to the Duchy of Lancaster in 1936.

From 1939 to 1946 Crewe Hall was occupied by the War Department and many Australian, Canadian, and American troops were housed there throughout the last three years of military occupation. It was used as a prisoner of war camp for more than 2,000 high-ranking German officers.

In 1955, the Queen visited Crewe Hall, which was then part of the Duchy of Lancaster Estates. Cheshire Life reported that she met a number of her tenants. 'This is not the first that Crewe Hall has been visited by Royalty, however,' readers were told.

'For in 1913, Their Majesties King George V and Queen Mary made it their headquarters for a tour of Cheshire and the Potteries, and His Majesty King George VI inspected troops in the grounds during the last war.'

Until 1998 Crewe Hall remained the property of the Duchy of Lancaster, and, as such belonged to the Crown. It was then converted to a hotel with QHotels adding it to its portfolio in 2019.

Afternoon tea is a cause for celebration at Crewe Hall - Credit: QHotels

Crewe Hall today

Crewe Hall, with its combination of grand interiors and state-of-the-art facilities, attracts visitors from across the UK and beyond and has a glowing reputation as a place to stay, dine and celebrate weddings and other special occasions. Afternoon teas in the grand surroundings are a specialty. The hotel has rooms where guests can sleep surrounded by history and heritage in the main hall, or enjoy a modern approach to bedtime in the contemporary wing.

The exclusive spa, set in the grounds of the 17th-century mansion is undergoing a major upgrade as part of a multi-million-pound investment across 18 of the health clubs in the QHotels Collection, creating one of the most unique health clubs in Cheshire.

QHotels Collection, golf, leisure & spa director Keith Pickard said: 'We are introducing an anytime-to-suit-your-needs gym and training facility for everyone, at the highest level of coaching and with the best equipment. Many high profile athletes and celebrities are training with some of the high-level equipment we are featuring in our gyms.'

crewehallcheshire.co.uk

theqhotelscollection.co.uk