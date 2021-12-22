2021 Cheshire Life reader' photography competition winners revealed

Cheshire in all its glory, throughout the seasons, seen through the eyes and cameras of our talented readers.

Cheshire Life readers submitted an amazing array of images this year for our annual competition in conjunction with Wilkinson Camera whose managing director, David Parkinson, had a fascinating job selecting his top three from a choice of 11 finalists.

The first prize of a Sony RX100 III kit and media card worth £500 goes to Andy Light of Runcorn for his image of The Lock Keeper's Cottage along the Shropshire Union Canal, at Beeston. David commented: 'Great use of the hard light, balanced well with the reflection.'

Sunrise at Marbury Park by George Standen of Runcorn - Credit: George Standen

Second place went to George Standen of Runcorn for Sunrise at Marbury Park, which David praised for its 'strong use of the sunset, framed well with the natural world around it.'

Northwich in the snow by Garry Deavall, Northwich - Credit: Garry Deavall

Garry Deavall of Northwich, who captured last winter's snows came third, with David saying: 'Good to see a little creativity; the monochrome snow scene with highlighted reds make this an interesting shot.'

Wilkinson will be sponsoring the competition again next year. Look out in the January issue for details of the prizes.

To enter our 2022 photography competition, in association with Wilkinson Cameras, email your .jpg or .tif photos in at least 300dpi to photocomp@cheshirelife.co.uk, including full details of where they were taken, your full name and location.

There are two rules: you can’t be a professional photographer and your photos must have been taken in Cheshire or North Wales. Wilkinson Cameras is an award-winning, independent photo retailer with 10 stores throughout the North West as well as an online store at wilkinson.co.uk



