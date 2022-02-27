10 things to see and do in Cheshire in March

A look ahead to the month's best things to see and do in Cheshire and beyond

Until March 31

Spring Blooms

Chester city centre is blooming marvelous this month, thanks to seven artists bringing their interpretations of Cheshire nature into the city centre for a curated art trail. The installations run until the end of March, and follow the success of the Roving Moon, seen dotted across the city’s rooftops over the festive period as part of Chester Designed by Nature, a six-month community arts project.

visitchester.com/springblooms

Until March 31

Macclesfield Stripes

Grab the last chance to see the gallery's first exhibition since lockdown, centred around the iconic Macclesfield Stripe dresses, designed and produced in the town during the 1920s to 40s. This textile had the ability to be boil washed over and over again, without losing colour or shape – which before washing detergents was extremely important – one of the reasons the colours are still so vibrant today. Mill workers were known to take off-cuts of the fabric home, and create their own fashions. This helped Macclesfield’s Mill Workers get the nickname of ‘best dressed’.

Macclesfield Museum, macclesfieldmuseums.co.uk

March 5

Glenn Tilbrook

More than 40 years after he first answered an ad placed by Chris Difford looking for like-minded sorts to form the band that became Squeeze, Glenn is still on the road, playing enduring pop classics as Take Me I’m Yours, Cool For Cats, Up The Junction, Another Nail In My Heart, Tempted and Labelled With Love. He's also a master of impromptu audience requests, ranging from Jimi Hendrix to Tony Orlando & Dawn, and all points in-between.

Chester Live Rooms, glenntilbrook.com

March 12

The Mill Ballads

The Mill Ballads brings together folk group Trebuchet; Keith Carter Harris, Mark Seyler and Steve Mansfield, with actor Stephen Howe - Credit: The Mill Ballads



Blurring the borders between folk music, a play and a history lesson, the Mill Ballads is a unique performance, set in 1845, by musical trio Trebuchet and actor Stephen Howe. Folk group Trebuchet; Keith Carter Harris, Mark Seyler and Steve Mansfield, formed in the early noughties and their use of self-penned and traditional songs, are combined with the engaging performance of actor Stephen Howe, bringing to life this important period in history, in a music theatre production.

Rainow Institute, Macclesfield, themillballads.com

March 19

An afternoon with A Handbag of Harmonies

Enjoy an afternoon of bubbles, food and sing along from 2-5pm. Tickets are £35 each, to include prosecco and soft drinks, canapés and sweet desserts. There will also be a raffle.

The Queen’s Senior School Hall, Chester, https://tqn.thequeensschool.co.uk/handbag

March 19

Edgelarks

The Edgelarks will play together for the last time - Credit: The Edgelarks



The dynamic, BBC Folk Award-winning duo, Edgelarks, will kick off this year’s exciting Salt Work Sessions folk events. Phillip Henry and Hannah Martin's captivating performances and innovative music have won the duo many fans on the folk scene, but this special night will be one of their last performances as a duo. Doors and the bar open at 7pm with music starting at 8pm. Parking is free, tickets cost £15.

Lion Salt Works Museum, danarts.org/events/edgelarks/

March 19

The Lindow Ensemble

Famous for his film music, this is a rare performance of William Alwyn’s Concerto Grosso No.2. Filled with melody and thrilling texture, it is a fitting contrast to Joseph Suk’s romantic and evergreen Serenade. Tickets should be booked in advance to guarantee entry.

Wilmslow United Reformed Church, eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-lindow-ensemble-tickets-191625556197



March 26 and 27

Northwich Swimathon

In the 100th year of Rotary Northwich, there's a swimmingly good event to raise funds for a good cause. This year’s event will be their 20th Swimathon, and the last one in 2019 raised more than £10,000 for local charities. Swimmers of all ages and abilities are welcome, and local businesses, organisations and individuals are invited to put in teams of around six swimmers who ask friends, relations and work colleagues to sponsor them.

Memorial Court Pool, Northwich, northwichswimathon.org.uk

29 March - July 3

Friends of Anderton and Marbury photography exhibition

The group shares work from its recent competition at Northwich’s Lion Salt Works Museum. The exhibition features the best work of a recent successful call-out that attracted over 170 entries. The photographs capture the diverse and special habitats of the Woodland. Entry to the exhibition is included in the standard entry price of the museum.

westcheshiremuseums.co.uk or 01606 275066.

March 29

Pinocchio

In a faraway land, this Northern Ballet production tells the story of a hard-working and lonely carpenter who wishes for his puppet Pinocchio to come to life. By the magic of a wishing well, his dreams come true. Pinocchio is playful and mischievous and must prove himself worthy of becoming a real boy. An original retelling of the classic children's story, Pinocchio is the perfect opportunity for your little ones to enjoy live ballet, music and theatre.

Crewe Lyceum Theatre, crewelyceum.co.uk



