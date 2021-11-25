The bumper guide to Christmas events in Devon

Get in the festive spirit by picking out your perfect Christmas tree - Credit: Aurelio Arantes, Unsplash

We round up all the amazing things to do in the county through December, all with a festive theme.

We're almost ready to say goodbye to 2021 and hello to the New Year. But, before that, there is still a whole month to fill with events, get-togethers, and other activities to celebrate the coming of winter and the festive period. In Devon, there are so many amazing treats out there to enjoy.

We've found all the amazing events, activities, and ideas to make your holiday season one to remember. From hilarious pantos to hearty food, there's something for everyone.

Christmas Markets

First up is one of the best ways to get lost in the festive mood each winter. These are the perfect places to pick up the right gift for a loved one, find some tasty treats for the dinner table, and drink copious amounts of warm beverages like hot chocolate and mulled wine.

Click here for more

Santa's Grotto

For children, there is nothing more magical than meeting the jolly man himself. He and his elves are taking time out of their busy schedule to visit several places around the county.

Click here to find your closest

Santa will welcome you aboard the Polar Express at South Devon Railway. - Credit: PNP EVENTS

All Aboard!

Another way you can visit Father Christmas is to hop on a Santa Special train during the holidays. Lucky for us, there are several places around the county which are hosting one of these winter wonderland trains.

Click here for more details

Christmas Day Dinner

It's the most wonderful time of the year, but there is also a lot of pressure to make it perfect. Getting that turkey moist, the Yorkshire puddings risen, and all the vegetable cooked at the same time can be a huge strain whilst you're also trying to spend time with family. There are many places across the county who are here to help this December 25th.

Click here for more

Oh Christmas Tree

One of the best Christmas traditions is driving to pick up the fragrant fir tree ready to adorn with festive decorations. We've found the best places in Devon to purchase your own freshly cut Christmas tree or alternative.

Click here to find where you can get yours

Enjoy a range of Christmas light events across the county in November and December - Credit: Jonathan Meyer, Pexels

Christmas Lights

Fill your Christmas 2021 with festive sparkle from magical winter wonderlands to town-centre lights celebrations across Devon. These locations are transformed every year and are not to be missed.

Click here to find your nearest

Let There Be Light

If you want even more Christmas light content, we also caught up with three incredible gardens who are chasing away the dark with amazing illuminations this month.

Find out more here

Panto Mayhem

Pantos are a sure way to get in the festive spirit, with laughter, bright colours, and catchy music guaranteed. We've found the best performances happening this December, that are sure to have you rolling in the aisles.

Find dates and locations here

We've picked our favourite Devon present ideas for you this Christmas. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Gift Giving

Struggling to find the perfect gift for someone special in your life this year? We have you covered, with more than 40 ideas from local producers and creators. We have something for everyone, from art to food, decorations to jewellery.

Click here to find out more

Festive Florals

Don’t rush to the supermarket for Christmas flower arrangements, it turns out there can be plenty of winter floral inspiration in our gardens. We spoke with Amelia Cooper-Smith, who runs Amelia’s Flower Farm in South Devon, to find out more about how to make the perfect table decorations and more.

Find instructions here

Budgeting

Christmas can be stressful with lots of extra expenses and other expectations to be thinking about. We spoke with two bloggers about how they manage the season with three young children each.

Find their top tips here.

With careful thought you can relax and have a green Christmas this year. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Go Green

Are you dreaming of White Christmas or are you instead craving a green one? Devon Life spoke to three environmentally-conscious Devon businesses on how to serve up an eco-treat this festive season.

Click here for more