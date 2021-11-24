The bumper guide to Christmas events in Norfolk
We round up all the amazing things to do in the county through December, all with a festive theme.
We're almost ready to say goodbye to 2021 and hello to the New Year. But, before that, there is still a whole month to fill with events, get-togethers, and other activities to celebrate the coming of winter and the festive period. In Norfolk, there are so many amazing treats out there to enjoy.
We've found all the amazing events, activities, and ideas to make your holiday season one to remember. From foodie gifts to Santa trains, there's something for everyone.
Christmas Markets
First up is one of the best ways to get lost in the festive mood each winter. These are the perfect places to pick up the right gift for a loved one, find some tasty treats for the dinner table, and drink copious amounts of warm beverages like hot chocolate and mulled wine.
Santa's Grotto
For children, there is nothing more magical than meeting the jolly man himself. He and his elves are taking time out of their busy schedule to visit several places around the county.
Festive Afternoon Teas
The holiday season is a great excuse to meet up with friends and family for a tasty afternoon tea filled with sweet and savoury treats. Many hotels and restaurants shake it up at Christmas with a dedicated afternoon tea menu just for the season.
Local Advent Calendars
Count down in style with a beautiful and locally made advent calendar this festive season. Norfolk is home to some incredible independent businesses who would love to make your Christmas special with their unique calendars.
Garden Centres
Freshen up your collection of decorations or look for inspiration at a garden centre this December. If you’re in need of a bit of refreshment, you can also take the weight off in the coffee shop and have a mince pie and a cup of tea... or a spot of lunch.
Food and Drink Gift Ideas
Struggling to find the perfect gift for the foodie in your life? Or, perhaps, you fancy a little treat to yourself to enjoy this holiday season. Then check out our round up of delicious local producers who have the key to food heaven ready for you.
Panto Mayhem
Pantos are a sure way to get in the festive spirit, with laughter, bright colours, and catchy music guaranteed. We've found the best performances happening this December, that are sure to have you rolling in the aisles.
All Aboard the Express
The most spectacular train-ride in Norfolk is back this winter with the return of the colourful Norfolk Lights Express, running from Sheringham to Holt and back.
In addition, from the end of November, the Poppy Line railway is running Santa Specials, with steam engines pulling trains to meet the big man in his beautifully-decorated Christmas grotto.
Festive Shows
From a Christmas classic performed in a tea room to Europe's biggest festive show, Norfolk is blessed with a huge number of shows and celebrations across the county. Expect music, big dance numbers, and more this December.
Spot a Seal
Every year, colonies of seals arrive at Norfolk's shores for pupping season. Whilst keeping your distance, it is still possible to marvel at the number and cuteness of the new arrivals.
Gift of Experience
Gifting an experience is a wonderful way of showing someone how much you care and really shows some effort if you match it perfectly. Whether for an aspiring chef, zookeeper, or a friend who just needs a pamper break, we've got you covered.
Oh Christmas Tree
One of the best Christmas traditions is driving to pick up the fragrant fir tree ready to adorn with festive decorations. We've found the best places in Norfolk to purchase your own freshly cut Christmas tree or alternative.
Best Books to Buy
We spoke with the experts this season to find out their recommendations for the best books to buy this Christmas. You'll find a range of genres and styles at each of these independent book shops this festive period.
Christmas Day Dinner
It's the most wonderful time of the year, but there is also a lot of pressure to make it perfect. Getting that turkey moist, the Yorkshire puddings risen, and all the vegetable cooked at the same time can be a huge strain whilst you're also trying to spend time with family. There are many places across the county who are here to help this December 25th.
Christmas Lights
Fill your Christmas 2021 with festive sparkle from magical winter wonderlands to town-centre lights celebrations across Norfolk. These locations are transformed every year and are not to be missed.