It's showtime!

Matthew Bourne's Nutcracker!

November 15, 20, Letchworth

Matthew Bourne has worked his chorographer's magic on this reinvented production of The Nutcracker. Follow Clara’s bittersweet journey from a darkly comic Christmas Eve at Dr Dross’ Orphanage, through a shimmering, ice-skating winter wonderland to the scrumptious candy kingdom of Sweetieland. Tchaikovsky’s beautiful score is combined with delectable sets and costumes. A fresh interpretation of this classic ballet. Recorded at the Sadler's Wells Theatre, it's showing at Broadway, Letchworth.

Christmas at Hatfield Park

November 25–December 31

This new after-dark illuminated trail includes more than a million twinkling lights and seasonal sounds. Discover sparkling tunnels of light, walk under giant baubles and glistening trees drenched in jewel-like colour. It's designed for picture-perfect gatherings and you might even spot Father Christmas. There's also warming food and drink. It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas ... Adult £24, Child £17.

Christmas at Wimpole

November 25-January 1, Wimpole

Over a million twinkling lights will transform this National Trust property into an enchanted space. This year the stunning installations include a huge heart-shaped tunnel, a snowflake walk, giant reed-shaped neon plants; and Floraison, which features hundreds of poppy-shaped flowers suspended in trees. It's all choreographed to a soundtrack of Christmas classics. Street vendors will be on hand selling tasty treats and there might even be an appearance from Father Christmas. Adults £19, child £14.50.

Ashridge House Illuminated

November 25-January 2

This Immersive light art trail will sprinkle a bit of magic across Ashridge House and bring its winter gardens to life. Take a festive winter wander and enjoy a multi-sensory journey. There's also festive food and drinks, so you can start the evening with a winter warmer. Adults £17.65, child £11.23.

Cinderella

November 25-January 22, Stevenage

The nations favourite panto Cinderella comes to the Gordon Craig with a promise of stunning sets, sensational costumes and dazzling dances. Left at home by her wicked stepmother, Cinders cannot go to the ball. Cue fairy godmother, a sprinkling of magic and and plenty of audience participation, led by panto favourite Aidan O'Neill. Tickets from £17.

Dick Whittington and his Cat

December 1–January 8, Cambridge

Get ready for an adventure paved with gold at Cambridge Arts Theatre. Starring Cambridge's number one pantomime dame Matt Crosby as Sarah the Cook, it’s a magical rags to riches tale, brimming with singalong songs and the traditional panto mayhem. The purr-fect festive treat. Tickets from £19.

Christmas music at the cathedral

December 3, 4, 6 and 17

If you haven't experienced a Christmas concert at this magnificent cathedral then you are missing a treat. Somewhere 2 Sing are bringing over 150 singers together from choirs in the area for an uplifting, festive evening of music on December 3 (£10-£24). The Hospice of St Francis Carol Concert will feature talented local choirs, festive readings and plenty of opportunity for audience participation on December 4 (£10-£20). And the Willow Carol Concert on December 6 has favourite Christmas Carols sung by the spectacular Hertfordshire Chorus, Bishop’s Hatfield Girls’ School and Eirra (£6-£18). On December 17, shoppers can pop in for carols on the hour.

Jack and the Beanstalk

December 3 - January 2, Bishop’s Stortford

Join Jack at South Mills Arts as he makes his way up the beanstalk on a high-flying, magical journey. Toe-tapping tunes, fabulous costumes and a professional cast are supported by an ensemble of young local talent. Presented by Big Adventure Productions, this is a panto full of beans. Tickets from £21.

Beauty and the Beast

December 3-31, Watford

Bienvenue à Paris, well actually Watford, where beauty, art, and love reign supreme and play host to a remixed tale of this classic. Starring Watford’s much-loved Dame, Terence Frisch, it's great fun for all ages. Watford Palace Theatre has a tradition of panto going back to 1908, be part of the tradition. Tickets from £11.

Treasure Island

December 8-January 2, Welwyn Garden City

This highly acclaimed panto returns with an adventure on the high seas. With its 50th anniversary next year, the team took inspiration from its first panto, Treasure Island, performed at Campus West when it opened in 1973. This new and original version promises rip-roaring, swashbuckling fun for the whole family. Tickets from £21.

Dick Whittington and his Cat

December 9-31, Potters Bar

When Dick Whittington sets of on an adventure of a lifetime it takes him from the streets of London to a spectacular voyage over the seven seas to Morocco. On the way Dick and his acrobatic cat encounter a cast of crazy characters. Tickets from £19.50.

Aladdin

December 9-January 1, Rickmansworth

This year’s genie-us panto stars CBeebies Swashbuckle Joseph Elliot as the Evil Abanazaar with Love Island’s Amy Day ‘coupling up’ with Watersmeet to play the Genie of the Ring . There's baddie wanting boos, goodies with some gags and a hero in hot water. You'll be whisked away on a magic carpet of fun and adventure. Tickets from £20.

Jack and the Beanstalk

December 9-January 2, St Albans

This giant of a pantomime stars Shaun Williamson (EastEnders) with Ian Kirkby (CBeebie’s Swashbuckle) returning only this time in a dress. When the hapless Jack swaps the family cow for magical beans, it sets him a journey of adventure. It's produced by the award-winning team Evolution and promises lavish sets, hilarious jokes and lots of family fun.

Tickets from £15.

Jack and the Beanstalk

December 10–January 3, Radlett

Upstage Productions presents this traditional family panto with dazzling choreography, stunning sets, uplifting music, glamourous costumes (for most of the cast members anyway). Follow Jack as he climbs miles high, defeats a giant and makes some new golden friends. Throw in some audience participation and you have a panto that's fee-fi-fo-fun. Tickets from £21.

The Snowsmith

December 10-January 1, Ware

Join Eira, the experimental meteorologist as she rediscovers the joy of the most magical of weather in this frosty adventure. Half a String return with their signature style of clever puppetry, striking set, atmospheric folk music, and captivating storytelling. A bespoke theatre inside Ware Drill Hall is being specially built for this new show. From £16.

Cinderella

December 10-30, Harpenden

This enchanting fairytale never fails to captivate audiences. Cinderella dreams escaping a life of servitude, put to work by her wicked step mother and ugly sisters, will she go to the ball? Add a sprinkling of magic, spectacular surprises, lots of laughter, and of course audience participation. You are sure to have a ball at this panto. Adults £20, children £18.

That Joe Payne does Christmas!

December 16, Tring

Award-winning vocalist That Joe Payne returns to his hometown of Tring with a Christmas concert, performing seasonal symphonic pop and rock favourites with his band. From Frankie’s The Power of Love to The Snowman’s Walking in the Air, there will also be new music from his Christmas release. Classically trained, with a background in progressive rock, the singer is known for his impressive five-octave range and flamboyant showmanship.

Christmas Concert

December 17, Hertford

Hertford Choral Society will be performing Wenceslas: A Christmas Celebration at All Saints' Church. Composed by the renowned Bob Chilcott, Wenceslas is based on the well-known tune but with typical Chilcott variations and includes some audience participation. The second half includes favourite carols sung by choir and audience. The choir is conducted by Manvinder Rattan. Tickets £12-£16, £4 students. For tickets email: tickets@hertfordchoral.org.uk

That'll Be The Day Christmas 2022

December 17, Stevenage

Take a seasonal, nostalgic sleigh ride through the golden age of rock 'n' roll and pop as the Gordon Craig Theatre plays host to this rock and roll Christmas special. Favourite Christmas classics and traditional Christmas songs are mixed with comedy routines and impersonations. Toe tapping stuff.

Hansel and Gretel

December 17–January 1, St Albans

This sugar-fuelled, adventure at The SandPit Theatre reminds us not to take candy from strangers (even if they wow you with a song and dance number). Join Hansel and Gretel in a new take on an old favourite. Family fun is mixed with tasty tunes, magical mayhem and characters including a seven-foot yeti! From £15.

The Night Before Christmas

December 20-24, Hemel Hempstead

It's the night before Christmas, and while Emily waits excitedly for the morning, in the corner little mouse Eddie can’t understand why only humans are allowed to get presents. So he sets off on an adventure in search of Father Christmas, dodging the family cat and getting unexpected advice from the magical fairy on top of the tree. Will Eddie get an answer? And what is that funny-shaped present sitting under the tree? Great for families with children aged 3-7. Adults £12, children £10.

