Stunning life-sized animal sculptures have appeared at Sudeley Castle

A procession of life-sized lions, crocodiles, elephants, rhino, hippo, zebra and orangutan sculptures made with natural materials has arrived in Gloucestershire.

The CoExistence attraction at Sudeley Castle is a celebration of all creatures, spreading a universal message of conservation and peaceful coexistence with nature.

CoExistence at Sudeley Castle, Gloucestershire - Credit: sudeleycastle.co.uk/coexistence

Hosted at the castle, and in partnership with charities Elephant Family and the Gloucestershire Wildlife Trust (GWT), and local environmental initiative Winchcombe Green Town, the attraction marks the start of a long-term plan to enrich biodiversity across the Sudeley estate, create new habitats for nature, and serve as an outdoor space for creative learning about the natural world.

CoExistence at Sudeley Castle and Gardens is the next chapter in a story that began during lockdown 2021 when 30 elephant sculptures migrated across the castle grounds. Each member of the returning herd is modelled on a real-life counterpart that roams the forests, plantations, and towns in the Nilgiri Hills of Southern India. Each sculpture has been created by skilled indigenous communities who live alongside wild elephants and carries the stories and knowledge of how they share space and coexist with people.

Elizabeth, Lady Ashcombe, says, ‘The return of ten beautiful elephant sculptures to Sudeley Castle and Gardens marks the launch of our 2022 season. This year, visitors will discover some of the best loved animals from around the world as they follow the Sudeley Safari trail across the grounds. Along with the elephants, visitors will discover orangutans, rhino, crocodiles, zebras and hippo – all made from natural materials.

‘The elephants have returned to Sudeley Castle and Gardens to share their story about the inspiring ways we can coexist with all other living beings that make our world magical – from caterpillars to camels to nightingales and elephants. Sudeley Castle is proud to partner with Gloucestershire Wildlife Trust, Elephant Family and Winchcombe Green Town.’

