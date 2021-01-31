Published: 12:23 PM January 31, 2021 Updated: 5:17 PM February 3, 2021

Living Edge has teamed up with Ye Olde Bell Hotel and Spa to bring you a fabulous competition

Maybe enjoy a spa treatment for two... Photo: Louise Prestwich - Credit: Archant

This Valentine’s may be a little different to previous years, but in these difficult times we all need something to look forward to and luxury hotel and spa, Ye Olde Bell , is offering one lucky Living Edge reader and their guest a chance to win a pampering escape: an overnight stay for two, full spa access with lunch, a three-course dinner and full English breakfast.

The stunning rural retreat, located, on the borders of Nottinghamshire, Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, is perfect for couples seeking a relaxing break or pals looking for a getaway. The award-winning multi-million-pound boutique spa features ten incredible thermal experiences, a stunning indoor-outdoor vitality pool and the delicious Herb Garden Brasserie. A team of dedicated spa butlers are on hand to cater for guests’ every need and whim and the extensive treatment menu offers a range of pampering treats from massages to facials. There is even a double treatment rooms so guests can enjoy a treatment together.

There are 59 individually-styled bedrooms, suites and lodges, many perfect for a romantic escape. The Victoria Suite, named in honour of the queen, who stayed there, includes private lounge, canopied bed, uninterrupted countryside views and is often chosen by couples on their wedding night. Guests are spoilt for choice when it comes to cuisine. AA Rosette award winning dining is on offer at Restaurant Bar 1650 and St Leger Bistro-by-the-Bar. Stylish Restaurant Bar 1650, named after the year of origin of Ye Olde Bell, features rich oak paneling and a stunning art deco style bar. St Leger Bistro offers a vibrant yet relaxed atmosphere.

In addition to all day dining guests can enjoy traditional afternoon tea served on vintage china and Sunday lunches are renowned at the country hotel. Ye Olde Bell also boasts extensive English country gardens, which provide the perfect setting for alfresco dining and drinks.