Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Things To Do

Christmas cheer for Corinium Museum’s Iron-Age dog

Author Picture Icon

Candia McKormack

Published: 1:45 PM December 17, 2021
Corinium Museum's Iron-Age dog, Rusty

Corinium Museum's Iron-Age dog, Rusty - Credit: James Harris/Corinium Museum

What do you give an Iron-Age dog that has it all? A name!

In October, Corinium Museum ran a competition to name the latest addition to its Stone Age to Corinium galleries. The fully-preserved Iron-Age dog, dating around 400-200 BC, was discovered in 2008 by Oxford Archaeology on the north-eastern edge of Cirencester. The dog, an adult male, aged between one to three years, was probably a working animal – most like a modern terrier – used for herding and guarding.

Corinium Museum's excavated Iron-Age dog

The excavated dog-with-no-name - Credit: coriniummuseum.org

In 2018, in hundreds of pieces, he was packed up and transported to Lancashire Conservation Studios. Here a specialist team of conservators undertook the delicate and highly skilled task of rebuilding the dog, piece, by piece, by piece.  

Corinium Museum's Iron-Age dog's bones in pieces

Corinium Museum's Iron-Age dog, in hundreds of pieces, waiting patiently for some TLC - Credit: coriniummuseum.org

So far, so much love poured on our canine hero. But what of the name? Well, just in time for Santa to make sure presents get to him safely, he's been given the fitting name of Rusty! 

Visit him at Corinium Museum, Cirencester, GL7 2BX, coriniummuseum.org

Corinium Museum's Iron-Age dog

All I want for Christmas is a name - Credit: coriniummuseum.org

Cotswold Life
Cotswolds

Don't Miss

The family has been embracing the Somerset way of life

Somerset Life

Things you may not know about Sarah Beeny's New Life In The Country

Charlotte Skidmore

person
Mature couple are enjoying sharing some paella from a christmas market stall

Surrey Life

Magical Christmas markets in Surrey 2021

Cate Crafter

Author Picture Icon
Friends Buying Candies On Christmas Market

Sussex Life

Magical Christmas markets in Sussex 2021

Cate Crafter

Author Picture Icon
Glow Arts

Kent Life

3 magical winter wonderland light trails to enjoy in Kent

Anna Lambert

Author Picture Icon