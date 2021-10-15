The 11 best Christmas markets in Cornwall 2021
- Credit: Alexandr Podvalny, Pexels
We've found all the best places to go for Christmas gifts, food, and hot chocolate this winter.
With the weather getting decidedly cooler, it's time to start thinking about festive activities to enjoy in November and December. Cornwall will be hosting numerous wonderful events to get you in the Christmas mood, including markets and fairs. These are the perfect places to pick up the right gift for a loved one, find some tasty treats for the dinner table, and drink copious amounts of warm beverages like hot chocolate and mulled wine.
In no particular order, here are 11 amazing markets to visit this winter and get a dose of Christmas magic.
The Enchanted Christmas Market
When: December 9th - 12th and 16th - 19th
Where: Royal Cornwall Showground, Wadebridge, PL27 7JE
Enjoy a wonderful afternoon or evening of shopping, eating, and drinking at this popular event. A booking system is in effect to keep crowds smaller, which means you'll have plenty more space to enjoy the ice rink and meeting Santa too.
Christmas at the Lakes
When: December 5th, 12th, and 19th
Where: Tamar Lakes, Kilkhampton, Bude, EX23 9SB
Each Sunday before Christmas, this lovely, family-friendly café will be hosting a market to celebrate local bakers and artisans with some delicious items to sample.
Heartlands Christmas Market
When: December 4th - 5th
Where: Heartlands, Robinson’s Shaft, Pool, Redruth, TR15 3QY
The popular heritage and culture centre will be throwing open its doors for this fabulous and free event in December. Peruse the stalls for the perfect present, then enjoy food, drink, and live entertainment when you're done.
Cornwall Christmas Market
When: November 10th - 11th
Where: Eden Project, Bodelva, PL24 2SG
Cornwall's biggest Christmas market returns at the atmospheric attraction where they will be raising money for the Cornwall Community Foundation. After time browsing the stalls, why not take a walk around the biodomes or head over to the ice rink.
Fowey Christmas Market
When: November 26th - 28th
Where: Fowey Town Centre, PL23
In past years, this next market had attracted tens of thousands of visitors from across the county and further afield. Regional traders will gather to sell everything from yuletide tipples to hand-crafted ornaments.
Christmas Craft Fayre
When: November 19th - 21st
Where: Bedruthan Hotel and Spa, Trenance, Mawgan Porth, TR8 4BU
After cancelling last year's event, organisers promise the 2021 craft fayre will be bigger than ever with "Cornwalls finest craters, creatives and artisans" in attendance. If you fancy something extra special, why not book a naughty and nice festive afternoon tea for your visit.
2021 Jubilee Wharf Christmas Fair
When: December 11th - 12th
Where: Jubilee Wharf, Penryn, TR10 8FG
Not much has been released about this years annual fair. However, if previous years are anything to go by, it won't be one to miss.
Christmas Fayre
When: December 5th
Where: The Castle, Bude, EX23 8LG
Due to the increasing number of stalls in attendance (and the occasional day of poor weather), Bude Castle's Christmas Fayre has moved from the lawn to The Parkhouse Centre. They will soon be announcing more details about visiting, so keep an eye on their website.
Big Festive Cornwall Shop Small Market
When: November 19th - 20th
Where: Lemon Quay, Truro, TR1 2LW
Enjoy not only 60 independent traders from around Cornwall, but also the Truro Farmers Market which is running alongside this next Christmas market. There will be a range of festive activities throughout the city, including the Christmas light switch-on and celebration on the Friday.
The Great Christmas Market
When: December 5th
Where: The Alverton, Truro, TR1 1ZQ
This popular hotel and restaurant will be hosting its first Christmas market as part of festivities this winter. Expect to discover Cornwall’s top creatives and producers, selling crafts, art, jewellery, spirits, artisan treats, and more.
The Doggy Christmas Market
When: November 7th
Where: Royal Cornwall Showground, Wadebridge, PL27 7JE
Last but not least, we have an event that both you and your four-legged friend can enjoy in the run up to Christmas. A Doggy Day Out are planning a real treat with stalls, café, activities, and the chance to meet Santa!