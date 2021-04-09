Published: 11:33 AM April 9, 2021 Updated: 12:31 PM April 9, 2021

Trebah Gardens is filled with giant plants and secret spots to explore - Credit: Trebah Gardens

Cornwall is filled with outdoor attractions - so what better place to enjoy easing of lockdown as scores reopen their gates.

From pools and zoos to castles and world-famous gardens, there are now dozens of attractions on offer to visitors and locals looking a breath of fresh air while bringing vital financial support for the organisations that have spent a year out of action.

The opening has been timed with the reopening of self-contained accommodation which is allowed from April 12. Among the attractions that have reopened or partially opened outdoors-only based are the Cornish Seal Sanctuary Tintagel and Pendennis Castle, Jubilee Pool, Minack Theatre, Trebah Gardens, Newquay Zoo and outdoor spaces at National Trust properties.

‘We know how important accessing green space and being outdoors is for everyone,’ says Jon Cummins, Chair of the Board of Directors at Cornwall Association of Tourist Attractions. 'We can’t wait to welcome both locals and visitors alike back to our attractions over the coming months.’

Attractions will be asking visitors to pre-book tickets in advance to ensure safe numbers and avoid disappointment at the door. Additional sanitising and cleaning checks have been put in place, with one-way systems where appropriate, social distancing and use of face masks by staff, where appropriate.

Those with facilities will have take-away or outdoor food options available with socially distanced outdoor seating.

Indoor spaces are expected to open from 17 May.

Where can you go from 12 April

Cornwall Football Golf

The first of its kind in the country, this attraction is perfect for combining outdoor exercise with family fun. FootballGolf uses the same rules as golf but instead of using a club players kick a football into a hole and is suited to all ages and abilities.

Cornish Seal Sanctuary

Learn all about these beautiful animals and meet some of the pups that are rescued from Cornwall's waters every year.

English Heritage – Tintagel Castle - reopening outdoor elements of the attraction only

Home of the King Arthur Legend these beautiful castle ruins combine folklore with English history.

English Heritage opens the outdoor spaces of Tintagel Castle where the King Arthur legend begins - Credit: English Heritage

English Heritage – Pendennis Castle - reopening outdoor elements of the attraction only

Sitting on headland at the mouth of Falmouth's harbour, Pendennis is a mighty fortress built by Henry VIII to defend the country against invasion. This picturesque castle has defended Cornwall since Tudor times and played a vital role during the two World Wars.

Flambards

Family fun awaits at this theme park in Helston where there are rides suited to all ages.

Hangloose Adventure

This exhilarating zipwire takes you over the famous biomes of the Eden Project.

Healeys Cornish Cyder Farm – reopening outdoor elements of the attraction only

Immerse yourself in the world of apples - and enjoy this visitor attraction and maker of the famous cider.

Jamaica Inn – reopening outdoor hospitality only

Made famous by Daphne du Maurier's novel of the same name, this 18th century coaching inn is now a restaurant, shop and visitor attraction.

Jubilee Pool

The famous art deco lido in Penzance reopens with a new geothermal pool for a warmer swim.

Jubilee Pool, an Art Deco lido in Penzance, with it's new geothermal pool - Credit: Mike Newman Photography

Lands’ End – reopening outdoor elements of the attraction only

The Land's End attraction has plenty to do outside - don;t forget to get a selfie at the famous sign before you leave.

Lappa Valley

Explore the world of steam trains and escape to bygone era at this family-friendly attraction that comes complete with cafe.

Minack Theatre – for visits and guided tours only

There is nothing like this outdoor theatre built into the cliffside overlooking Porthcurno Beach. Shows are expected to begin in May, but the gardens are open for tours.

National Trust in Cornwall – reopening outdoor spaces only

There are a stunning number of world-famous gardens run by the National Trust that will open their gates - with indoor buildings expected to open in May.

Newquay Zoo

Newquay Zoo is filled with animals from its breeding programme like this Nyala deer - Credit: Newquay Zoo

Paradise Park

Meet an array of tropical birds at this award-winning sanctuary in Hayle. Colourful birds includes rare species of parrots, Humboldt’s penguins, Caribbean flamingos, Red-billed Cornish choughs, Golden and Bald eagles, kookaburras, hornbills, cranes and more.

Pencarrow House and Gardens - reopening outdoor spaces only

The dog-friendly gardens reopen at this grand Cornish estate that has been in the home of the Molesworth-St Aubyns for almost 500 years.

Pinetum Gardens

This 30-acre garden is home to one of the largest plant collections in the county. It features ten individually themed garden rooms host an array of plants.Visitors need to book online for a time slot.

Screech Owl Sanctuary

This attraction reopens but current restrictions mean no handling of animals or flying displays. However the sanctuary is offering a standard £6 entry price for everyone aged over 6. The cafe will be open for takeaway only.

The Lost Gardens of Heligan

Visiting these gardens it is hard to imagine that three decades ago they were unknown and unseen; lost to the brambles of time since the outbreak of WW1. Today they have been restored to their original condition. Only accepting pre-booking.

Trebah Gardens

These stunning gardens are already open Saturday to Wednesdays with more attractions opening from 12 April. Alongside the gardens, there is a plant shop and beachside cafe that will open for takeaway on its terrace.

Wheal Martyn Clay Works – reopening outdoor elements of the attraction only

This unique attraction explores Cornwall's role in the China Clay industry. There's heritage trails site specific artwork on show and activities for younger visitors.