Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Things To Do

11 things to do in and around the Cotswolds in April

Author Picture Icon

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 12:00 PM April 1, 2022
Giffords Circus

Giffords Circus - Credit: Andrew Rees

Our guide to the best things to do in the Cotswolds this month

CLASSICAL MUSIC
Spanish Classical Music & Tapas Night
An evening of Spanish flair with Rosa & Roberto, including music by Piazzolla, Villa-Lobos and Sergio Assad.
Sunday, April 3, 6pm, The Lifford Hall, Broadway, broadwayartsfestival.com

The Feast of Fiddles

A Feast of Fiddles are returning to Worcester on Wednesday, April 6 - Credit: 2018 Martin Oldham

LIVE MUSIC
A Feast of Fiddles
'Britain's fiddling supergroup' returns to Worcester. Tickets £23.
Wednesday, April 6, 7.30pm, Huntingdon Hall, Worcester, WR1 3LD, tel: 01905 611427, feastoffiddles.co.uk

CHORAL CONCERT
Bach St John Passion
Performed by Burford Singers, with David Webb (Evangelist), Jon Stainsby (Christus), Jessica Cale (soprano), James Neville (alto), Freddie Long (bass), Baroque Ensemble Canzona, leader Theresa Caudle, and conductor Brian Kay. Tickets £25 (reserved) and £15 (unreserved).
Saturday, April 9, 7pm, Cirencester Parish Church, GL7 2NX, burfordsingers.org.uk

CIRCUS
Giffords Circus
Between April and October, the circus wagons will visit 14 grounds between the Cotswolds and London, moving every week or two weeks. The show comes to Stroud in April
April 14-25: Fennells Farm, Lypiatt, Stroud, GL6 7NE  giffordscircus.com

Monica Ali

Monica Ali will be appearing as part of Chipping Norton Literary Festival, April 21-24 - Credit: © 2017 Yolande De Vries

LITERARY FESTIVAL
Chipping Norton Literary Festival
Speakers at this year's ChipLitFest include Monica Ali, Prof Jim Al-Khalili, Tessa Hadley, Charlie Higson, Adam Kay, Nina Stibbe and Justin Webb. 
April 21-24, various venues, chiplitfest.com

10 of the best literary festivals in and around the Cotswolds in 2022

BBC Radio 2 will record Sunday Night is Music Night at the 2022 Cheltenham Jazz Festival

BBC Radio 2 will record Sunday Night is Music Night at the 2022 Cheltenham Jazz Festival - Credit: Graham Joy Photography

LIVE MUSIC
Cheltenham Jazz Festival
Cheltenham Jazz Festival is not only back singing, dancing, improvising and riffing from the rooftops; it has extra-special reason to celebrate – this year is its 25th edition
April 27-May 2, Cheltenham cheltenhamfestivals.com

ARTS FESTIVAL
Dementia Action Alliance Arts Festival
A dementia-friendly arts festival, featuring film, music, art, workshops and poetry suitable for people with dementia, their carers and families.
April 28-30, Three Storeys, Old Bristol Rd, Nailsworth, GL6 0JE, threestoreys.co.uk

Catch Beth Nielsen Chapman on her All Around the World Tour at Stroud Sub Rooms on April 29

Catch Beth Nielsen Chapman on her All Around the World Tour at Stroud Sub Rooms on April 29 - Credit: bethnielsenchapman.com

LIVE MUSIC
Beth Nielsen Chapman: All Around the World Tour
Giving UK fans the opportunity to reacquaint themselves with the Texan songwriting superstar’s singular live performances.
Friday, April 29, Stroud Sub Rooms, tel: 01453 796880, thesubrooms.co.uk

SPRING FLOWERS
Blossom Weekend
Enjoy the breathtaking pink-and-white mosaic across the 94 fruit trees, sitting within nearly three acres of ridge and furrow landscape on the edge of the historic town.
Friday, April 29-May 2, Wolds End Orchard, Chipping Campden www.woldsendorchard.org/

The Wind in the Willows at Bacon Theatre, Saturday, April 30

The Wind in the Willows at Bacon Theatre, Saturday, April 30 - Credit: immersiontheatre.co.uk

THEATRE
The Wind in the Willows
A TOAD-ally terrific, all-singing, all-dancing musical extravaganza packed with audience interaction and perfect for the whole family.
Saturday, April 30, 2pm & 5.30pm, Bacon Theatre, Cheltenham, immersiontheatre.co.uk

The Knights of Middle England will be performing at Blenheim Palace, April 30-May 2

The Knights of Middle England will be performing at Blenheim Palace, April 30-May 2 - Credit: knightsofmiddleengland.com

FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT
Jousting Tournament
The Knights of Middle England will take you back to the exciting and colourful era of the Middle Ages with their action-packed, high octane jousting and stunt show.
April 30-May 2, Blenheim Palace, Woodstock, OX20 1UL, blenheimpalace.com

10 things to do in and around the Cotswolds during Easter

Easter Duck Trail at Slimbridge WWT 2

After two years of lockdown, Easter weekend events are back with a spring in their step for 2022.

 10 things to do in and around the Cotswolds during Easter
 

Cotswold Life

Don't Miss

A group of people in a field dressed in old-fashioned farming clothes.

Devon Life

Devon is the star of new reality TV show The Simpler Life

Andy Cooper

Author Picture Icon
Arit Anderson smiles at the camera in a garden

Devon Life | Win

Win VIP tickets to Toby’s Garden Festival worth £150

Martha Griffiths

Author Picture Icon
Bridgerton. (L to R) Shelley Conn as Mary Sharma, Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton, Adjoa Ando

Sussex Life

Petworth House stars in the new series of Bridgerton

Karen Pasquali Jones

Author Picture Icon
Foodies Festival

Competitions | Win

Win a family ticket to a Foodies Festival of your choice

Vijay Arogyasami

Author Picture Icon