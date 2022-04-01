11 things to do in and around the Cotswolds in April

Our guide to the best things to do in the Cotswolds this month

CLASSICAL MUSIC

Spanish Classical Music & Tapas Night

An evening of Spanish flair with Rosa & Roberto, including music by Piazzolla, Villa-Lobos and Sergio Assad.

Sunday, April 3, 6pm, The Lifford Hall, Broadway, broadwayartsfestival.com

A Feast of Fiddles are returning to Worcester on Wednesday, April 6 - Credit: 2018 Martin Oldham

LIVE MUSIC

A Feast of Fiddles

'Britain's fiddling supergroup' returns to Worcester. Tickets £23.

Wednesday, April 6, 7.30pm, Huntingdon Hall, Worcester, WR1 3LD, tel: 01905 611427, feastoffiddles.co.uk

CHORAL CONCERT

Bach St John Passion

Performed by Burford Singers, with David Webb (Evangelist), Jon Stainsby (Christus), Jessica Cale (soprano), James Neville (alto), Freddie Long (bass), Baroque Ensemble Canzona, leader Theresa Caudle, and conductor Brian Kay. Tickets £25 (reserved) and £15 (unreserved).

Saturday, April 9, 7pm, Cirencester Parish Church, GL7 2NX, burfordsingers.org.uk

CIRCUS

Giffords Circus

Between April and October, the circus wagons will visit 14 grounds between the Cotswolds and London, moving every week or two weeks. The show comes to Stroud in April

April 14-25: Fennells Farm, Lypiatt, Stroud, GL6 7NE giffordscircus.com

Monica Ali will be appearing as part of Chipping Norton Literary Festival, April 21-24 - Credit: © 2017 Yolande De Vries

LITERARY FESTIVAL

Chipping Norton Literary Festival

Speakers at this year's ChipLitFest include Monica Ali, Prof Jim Al-Khalili, Tessa Hadley, Charlie Higson, Adam Kay, Nina Stibbe and Justin Webb.

April 21-24, various venues, chiplitfest.com

BBC Radio 2 will record Sunday Night is Music Night at the 2022 Cheltenham Jazz Festival - Credit: Graham Joy Photography

LIVE MUSIC

Cheltenham Jazz Festival

Cheltenham Jazz Festival is not only back singing, dancing, improvising and riffing from the rooftops; it has extra-special reason to celebrate – this year is its 25th edition

April 27-May 2, Cheltenham cheltenhamfestivals.com

ARTS FESTIVAL

Dementia Action Alliance Arts Festival

A dementia-friendly arts festival, featuring film, music, art, workshops and poetry suitable for people with dementia, their carers and families.

April 28-30, Three Storeys, Old Bristol Rd, Nailsworth, GL6 0JE, threestoreys.co.uk

Catch Beth Nielsen Chapman on her All Around the World Tour at Stroud Sub Rooms on April 29 - Credit: bethnielsenchapman.com

LIVE MUSIC

Beth Nielsen Chapman: All Around the World Tour

Giving UK fans the opportunity to reacquaint themselves with the Texan songwriting superstar’s singular live performances.

Friday, April 29, Stroud Sub Rooms, tel: 01453 796880, thesubrooms.co.uk

SPRING FLOWERS

Blossom Weekend

Enjoy the breathtaking pink-and-white mosaic across the 94 fruit trees, sitting within nearly three acres of ridge and furrow landscape on the edge of the historic town.

Friday, April 29-May 2, Wolds End Orchard, Chipping Campden www.woldsendorchard.org/

The Wind in the Willows at Bacon Theatre, Saturday, April 30 - Credit: immersiontheatre.co.uk

THEATRE

The Wind in the Willows

A TOAD-ally terrific, all-singing, all-dancing musical extravaganza packed with audience interaction and perfect for the whole family.

Saturday, April 30, 2pm & 5.30pm, Bacon Theatre, Cheltenham, immersiontheatre.co.uk

The Knights of Middle England will be performing at Blenheim Palace, April 30-May 2 - Credit: knightsofmiddleengland.com

FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT

Jousting Tournament

The Knights of Middle England will take you back to the exciting and colourful era of the Middle Ages with their action-packed, high octane jousting and stunt show.

April 30-May 2, Blenheim Palace, Woodstock, OX20 1UL, blenheimpalace.com