11 things to do in and around the Cotswolds in April
- Credit: Andrew Rees
Our guide to the best things to do in the Cotswolds this month
CLASSICAL MUSIC
Spanish Classical Music & Tapas Night
An evening of Spanish flair with Rosa & Roberto, including music by Piazzolla, Villa-Lobos and Sergio Assad.
Sunday, April 3, 6pm, The Lifford Hall, Broadway, broadwayartsfestival.com
LIVE MUSIC
A Feast of Fiddles
'Britain's fiddling supergroup' returns to Worcester. Tickets £23.
Wednesday, April 6, 7.30pm, Huntingdon Hall, Worcester, WR1 3LD, tel: 01905 611427, feastoffiddles.co.uk
CHORAL CONCERT
Bach St John Passion
Performed by Burford Singers, with David Webb (Evangelist), Jon Stainsby (Christus), Jessica Cale (soprano), James Neville (alto), Freddie Long (bass), Baroque Ensemble Canzona, leader Theresa Caudle, and conductor Brian Kay. Tickets £25 (reserved) and £15 (unreserved).
Saturday, April 9, 7pm, Cirencester Parish Church, GL7 2NX, burfordsingers.org.uk
CIRCUS
Giffords Circus
Between April and October, the circus wagons will visit 14 grounds between the Cotswolds and London, moving every week or two weeks. The show comes to Stroud in April
April 14-25: Fennells Farm, Lypiatt, Stroud, GL6 7NE giffordscircus.com
LITERARY FESTIVAL
Chipping Norton Literary Festival
Speakers at this year's ChipLitFest include Monica Ali, Prof Jim Al-Khalili, Tessa Hadley, Charlie Higson, Adam Kay, Nina Stibbe and Justin Webb.
April 21-24, various venues, chiplitfest.com
10 of the best literary festivals in and around the Cotswolds in 2022
LIVE MUSIC
Cheltenham Jazz Festival
Cheltenham Jazz Festival is not only back singing, dancing, improvising and riffing from the rooftops; it has extra-special reason to celebrate – this year is its 25th edition
April 27-May 2, Cheltenham cheltenhamfestivals.com
ARTS FESTIVAL
Dementia Action Alliance Arts Festival
A dementia-friendly arts festival, featuring film, music, art, workshops and poetry suitable for people with dementia, their carers and families.
April 28-30, Three Storeys, Old Bristol Rd, Nailsworth, GL6 0JE, threestoreys.co.uk
LIVE MUSIC
Beth Nielsen Chapman: All Around the World Tour
Giving UK fans the opportunity to reacquaint themselves with the Texan songwriting superstar’s singular live performances.
Friday, April 29, Stroud Sub Rooms, tel: 01453 796880, thesubrooms.co.uk
SPRING FLOWERS
Blossom Weekend
Enjoy the breathtaking pink-and-white mosaic across the 94 fruit trees, sitting within nearly three acres of ridge and furrow landscape on the edge of the historic town.
Friday, April 29-May 2, Wolds End Orchard, Chipping Campden www.woldsendorchard.org/
THEATRE
The Wind in the Willows
A TOAD-ally terrific, all-singing, all-dancing musical extravaganza packed with audience interaction and perfect for the whole family.
Saturday, April 30, 2pm & 5.30pm, Bacon Theatre, Cheltenham, immersiontheatre.co.uk
FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT
Jousting Tournament
The Knights of Middle England will take you back to the exciting and colourful era of the Middle Ages with their action-packed, high octane jousting and stunt show.
April 30-May 2, Blenheim Palace, Woodstock, OX20 1UL, blenheimpalace.com