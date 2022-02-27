10 things to see and do in and around the Cotswolds in March

The Mozart Question is at Cirencester's Barn Theatre from March 21 until April 30 - Credit: barntheatre.org.uk

until April 2

Shoes Have Names

A collaboration with conceptual fashion designer Jo Cope and Shelter, featuring 10 international artists, shoemakers and designers. The show features a collection of handmade artworks inspired by the personal experiences of real people facing homelessness.

New Brewery Arts, Cirencester, newbreweryarts.org.uk

March 1-14

Shrink/Wrap

A textile retrospective exhibition by feltmaker Sarah Brooker, spanning years from her MA at Goldsmiths College and machine embroidered works, through to more current work as a fine art feltmaker.

10am-3pm, Three Storeys Nailsworth, GL6 0JE, threestoreys.co.uk

March 4

Every Little Thing’s Gonna Be Alright

The world may have gone to absolute sh*t, but don’t worry, as Mark Steel’s here to tell us it’s even more mental than we thought it was.

Sundial Theatre, Cirencester, tel: 0333 666 3366, sundial-theatre.co.uk

March 4-27

Stroud Film Festival

Now in its eighth year, ten independent venues will be hosting a broad range of events ,starting with the exciting Festival Launch on Friday, March 4 at the Sub Rooms. , stroudfilmfestival.org

March 5

Messiah 250

Paragon Singers, acclaimed storyteller and director Tom Guthrie, and music director Sarah Latto bring a reshaping of this work that goes beyond the concert hall. With community at its heart, Messiah 250 includes a series of workshops, a taster day for complete beginners, a Come and Sing Messiah day, a day for younger singers at Bath Spa University, and a partnership with Julian House homelessness service.

St. Swithin’s Church, Bath, paragonsingers.co.uk

March 11-13

Craft Festival Cheltenham

One hundred of the finest designer makers from across the UK will come together for a celebration of craft, design and shopping. The curated event will include live craft demonstrations by members of the Gloucestershire Guild, bookable workshops and a free programme of activities for children to enjoy.

Cheltenham Town Hall, Cheltenham, craftfestival.co.uk/cheltenham

March 21-April 30

The Mozart Question

The Barn and Michael Morpurgo have collaborated to bring this hugely important story to life, adapted for the stage by Vicki Berwick and including a multi-talented cast of musicians.

Barn Theatre, Cirencester, tel: 01285 648255, barntheatre.org.uk

March 19 and 26

At the Water's Edge

A varied programme of a cappella music on the theme of water with Cantores Chamber Choir, directed by Simon Harper. Call 07800 737078 or visit cantores.net

Saturday, March 19, 7.30pm, St Peter’s Church Leckhampton, Cheltenham

Saturday, March 26, 7.30pm, St Sampson’s Church, Cricklade

March 27

Dom Joly's Holiday Snaps - Travel and Comedy In The Danger Zone

Our columnist will be talking about his exploits as a serial globe-trotter and seeker of dangerous travel spots. From North Korea though the Congo and Syria to Chernobyl, he's visited some of the most unusual places on the planet.

Gloucester Guildhall, gloucesterguildhall.co.uk

Throughout March and April

Walk the Daffodil Way

March should see the first shoots of daffodils this year. The Daffodil Way in Gloucestershire is arguably the finest display of wild daffodils in the country. Click the link below to see how you can experience this walk.