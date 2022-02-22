5 things to look forward to at Craft Festival Cheltenham 2022

Craft Festival Cheltenham returns to the splendid Georgian setting of Cheltenham Town Hall this spring for its fourth event, taking place from Friday, March 11 to Sunday, March 13

One hundred of the finest designer makers from across the UK will come together for a celebration of craft, design and shopping. The curated event will include live craft demonstrations by members of the Gloucestershire Guild, bookable workshops and a free programme of activities for children to enjoy.

Workshops to get you crafting

Hosted by the Gloucestershire Guild, interactive workshops will be led by local Members and include jeweller Sally Davis and stoneware ceramics maker Adrian Bates. Workshops typically sell out quickly as places are limited, so early booking is recommended. Find full details and how to book on the Craft Festival website.

Live demonstrations

New for the event in 2022 will be the Demo Room, led again by the Gloucestershire Guild, where selected local makers from across the Cotswolds will showcase their work and demonstrate their craft live.

Jim Parkyn - Credit: Aardman Animation

Action-packed free family activities

The highly entertaining and immersive children’s activities will be lead throughout the weekend by Jim Parkyn, clay model maker and acclaimed Aardman Animation ambassador, who’ll invite visitors of all ages to take part in his ‘Amazing Scene Machine’ workshops. The children’s programme will be hosted again by Llantarnam Grange Arts Centre, a centre for contemporary art and design from Cwmbran, South Wales together with Unit Twelve Gallery, a contemporary craft workshop and exhibition space near Stafford, led by paper pioneer and sculptor Jennifer Collier and artist and screen printer Iain Perry of Print Garage.

It’s free for children under 18 to attend Craft Festival Cheltenham with a paid adult ticketholder.

Keith Brymer Jones - Credit: craftfestival.co.uk

Craft royalty will open the show

Keith Brymer Jones, potter, TV judge of The Great Pottery Throw Down and now author, will open Craft Festival Cheltenham on Friday, March 11 at 10am. During the day, Keith will be hosting a live Q&A during the day and sharing stories from his new autobiography Boy in a China Shop which will be available this February.

Craft Festival Cheltenham 2021 at the Town Hall - Credit: craftfestival.co.uk

Meet 100 designer-maker businesses

Craft Festival Cheltenham brings together an exciting and colourful collection of designer makers from across the UK. Here’s more about just a few of the makers you can meet and shop from at the event at Cheltenham Town Hall this March:

Leoma Drew creates hand crafted jewellery inspired by the wings of butterflies and birds.

Nutmeg and Sage botanical textile designs are from near Stroud and will be first-time exhibitors, showing their range of homewares.

Designer and silversmith Loucinda Nims will exhibit her fine silverware and jewellery at the event, created from her shipping container workshop on her farm in Lambourne, Berkshire.

Event Details

Craft Festival Cheltenham, Cheltenham Town Hall, Cheltenham, March 11-13, 2022.

Safety measures planned for the Craft Festival Cheltenham include crowd management and mask wearing, enhanced cleaning and waste disposal, and cashless transactions where possible. All measures are subject to change following government and local guidelines, and advice from the Association of Independent Festivals.

Tickets to Craft Festival Cheltenham are on sale now, with advance booking important again this year to ensure the event is comfortable for everyone to enjoy. Visit craftfestival.co.uk/cheltenham for full details, safety measures, and tickets, with prices starting at just £7 for a pre-booked adult day pass.

Craft Festival Cheltenham will return for a pre-Christmas event from November 26-27 at Cheltenham Town Hall.



