The Dark Skies Festival in the Lake District and Bowland

Celebrate the dark at the Dark Skies Festival around Lakeland and Bowland in February with a stellar programme of art, adventure, and astronomy events.

The fourth instalment of the two-week festival will run from February 12-26 and will feature astrophotography workshops, starlit dinners, online planetarium shows and UV rockpooling.



In the Lake District, there will also be a guided paddle across Coniston Water at sunset and in Ambleside and Grasmere, residents, businesses, community groups will take part in ‘The Big Switch Off’ to better show off the night sky. In the Forest of Bowland, there are forest moon bathing, stargazing and family nature events,

Jack Ellerby, Dark Skies Project Manager at Friends of the Lake District, says: ‘The wonder of the universe above inspires all ages, whether visitors or local people, to connect with wider nature. There is something for everyone during the festival to help refresh your spirit and sense of adventure.’

Such is the popularity of the Dark Skies Festival, many of the outdoor events have already been booked up, so here are some of the online events that you can still attend virtually.

13th February

Virtual Moon Watch at Rimington

The Live Moon Watch at Rimington on the 12th is already sold out, but you have the opportunity to view a transmition of the show of our moon from the comfort of your own home.

15th February

In Search of Dark Skies

Leading Dark Sky expert Richard Darn presents an online show on the night sky, focussing on Cumbria and the Lake District.

16th February

An Introduction to Smartphone Night Sky Photography

Join Robert Ince for an online introduction to astrophotography using smartphones. Learn how to use your phone to capture the night skies including the Milky Way, the moon and even aurora.

17th February

Galaxy Tour

Gain an insight into the the largest objects in the sky in this virtual plantarium show.

19th February

How to run stargazing events

Astronomer and Astro-Photographer, Gary Lintern will show you how you can host stargazing events for other people.

24th February

Standing in the Shadow of the Moon

Renowned Eclipse Chaser and Photographer, Dave Whalley will take you on his adventures across the globe to witness one of nature’s finest spectacles, a total solar eclipse.



