The best cycle rides in Somerset

Published: 12:24 PM May 18, 2021

When the weather's good, there's nothing quite like a trip out on your bike. We've put together the details of Somerset's favourite routes from leisurely family rides to something a little more intensive.

Cycling is a popular sport and pastime nationwide. Events such as the Tour de France and advocates like Bradley Wiggins, Chris Hoy, and Chris Boardman have encouraged wide participation making cycling one of the most popular leisure sports in the country. Biking also has numerous benefits as it is a great workout but with minimal risk of impact injury or strain. Not only that, but it can greatly help reduce your carbon footprint if you choose to cycle instead of drive to local events or amenities.

Why not try one of these great routes that are favourites with locals in Somerset when you next hop on your bike. There's a mix of ability levels which means everyone can enjoy.

Avon River Loop

At about 15 miles, this is a bit of a longer route but offers some fantastic views across the river Avon as you mostly follow it all the way up to the M5 and back. There are a few times you'll come off cycle paths and need to cross major roads but for the most part it is a quiet route along the river bank. Because of its location, the route is relatively flat too.

Yer Tiz, Leigh Woods

This next ride definitely requires a mountain bike but can be used by both families and more experienced riders. You can also hop on to other routes in the area which offer a bit more of a challenge. Learn more about the options here.

Promenade, Weston-super-Mare

This is a great one to do with the kids and is only 1.4 miles each way. It's also completely flat so everyone can enjoy and then stop for fish and chips overlooking the sea. Find out more about how to make the most of your visit here.

Brean Down Way

If you fancy adding a bit extra onto your visit to Weston-super-Mare, you can include an visit to the peninsula of Brean Down which is about another 5 miles. This route goes through the heart of Walborough Nature Reserve and also offers stunning coastal views.

The Mendip Hills

There are so many trails in the Mendips Hills that we just cannot pick one! As the name suggests, some of the routes can get a little steep so remember to take water and snacks. This website has several great trails with different bonuses such as no-car paths and ones with a pub nearby.

Cheddar Gorge

This is another idyllic location where you can avoid traffic most of the time. Cheddar Gorge is truly beautiful (and we can prove it) although be prepared for some climbs in order to get the best views. Here's another great group of rides to choose from.

Looking for more?

If you're still hungry for more, why not take a look at these three experiences from cycle writers: