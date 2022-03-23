Dame Judi Dench 'In Conversation' at Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds

Theatre lovers have a chance to see and hear the legendary Dame Judi Dench at Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds on Sunday May 29 when she will be on stage to help raise much-needed funds for the iconic theatre.

Dame Judi has offered her time and support to Theatre Royal for the 'In Convresation' event. She says: "How lovely to be returning to Bury St Edmunds after such a long time. Its historic auditorium is a magical place and its rich heritage must be preserved for generations to come."

Owen Calvert-Lyons, artistic director and CEO, said the Theatre Royal was extremely fortunate to have Dame Judi Dench as a life patron. "It’s wonderful to be able to welcome her here again for this special afternoon where guests will be able to see Dame Judi in an intimate space and pose questions to her about her life and career in a Q&A as part of the event." Tickets go on sale on March 28.

Dame Judi made her professional theatre debut as part of the Old Vic Company in 1957. Her seven Olivier Award wins for productions including A Little Night Music and Absolute Hell mean that she currently holds the record for the most competitive Olivier Award wins by an actress. Recently, her theatre credits include starring with Kenneth Branagh in The Winter's Tale at the Garrick, The Vote at the Donmar Warehouse and Peter and Alice at the Noel Coward Theatre. Her notable film credits include M in the James Bond films, a role that she has played in nine separate films. Recent film credits include Belfast, Murder on the Orient Express, All is True with Kenneth Branagh, Red Joan and Six Minutes to Midnight.

The Regency-era Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds. - Credit: THEATRE ROYAL

All of the proceeds of this fundraising evening will go directly towards supporting Theatre Royal’s core fundraising target. Designed and built in 1819 by William Wilkins, the theatre still has many of its original features still intact and is a superb example of a Regency playhouse, one of the most beautiful, intimate and historic theatres in the world.

You can discover and experience some of the history of the theatre through behind-the-scenes tours. For details visit theatreroyal.org/tours