Upcoming events in Derby

Why not take in an exclusive guided tour at the Museum of Making this month? - Credit: Ashley Franklin

Jack Whitehall is coming to Derby... and he’s bringing his family!

Taking place at Derby Arena on March 16, Jack and parents Hilary and Michael Whitehall will discuss their hard-won advice on how to survive family holidays.

Through some of the best and funniest anecdotes from their experiences of travelling together as a family for the past five years - shown in the hit Netflix show Travels with my Father - the Whitehalls will lay out the perils, pitfalls and even the joys of family holidays.

Elsewhere in the city, Derby Cathedral presents Music from the Movies on March 18.

World-renowned London Concertante will perform an exceptional programme, including dazzling excerpts from Steven Spielberg’s iconic Jurassic Park, harrowing Schindler’s List and fantastical E.T., along with other cinematic masterpieces such as Mission: Impossible, Skyfall and The Godfather.

Generations have been inspired by movie soundtracks for decades, so this concert is guaranteed fun for the whole family.

Derby Cathedral presents Music from the Movies on March 18 - Credit: Gary Wallis

Sheila's Island will be in full flow at Derby Theatre between March 22 – 26 and this sparkling, sharp-witted new comedy promises to be a great night out.

From writer Tim Firth, who also wrote Calendar Girls, Kinky Boots and The Band, Sheila’s Island has been described as ‘The Office meets Lord of the Flies meets Miranda’.

Mother’s Day is on the horizon so why not treat your mother to a perfect Mother’s Day at stunning Kedleston Country House.

Choose from a champagne breakfast or afternoon tea on Saturday March 26 or a traditional Sunday roast on Mothering Sunday. With live music from a saxophonist on both days, it is sure to be special.

Alternatively, why not sign up for an exclusive guided tour on March 27 of the newly renovated Museum of Making, telling Derby’s 300-year history of making, including a trip to the top of the tower (weather dependent).

Finish the afternoon off with an indulgent afternoon tea from the lovely River Kitchen.

White Peak Distillery founders Max and Claire Vaughan - Credit: Joe Hall

If food and drink is your thing, the popular Bustler Market from March 24-27 is a must.

The award-winning street food event is held monthly at The Chocolate Factory, including some of the UK's best street food traders, a DJ and a delight of craft beer and cocktails.

The traders have a great selection of food on offer and include a wide choice of veggie, vegan and gluten free options.

Finally, why not take a behind the scenes distillery and gin tasting tour at White Peak Distillery on Saturday March 26 in Ambergate?

You’ll be guided through the whisky making process and see ‘Betty’, the 600 litre spirits still used to make the award-winning Shining Cliff gin and rum.

Then it’s time to take a seat in the Still House for a guided tasting of the range of gins.

A full list of events in Derby and the surrounding areas, which are added daily, can be found at www.visitderby.co.uk.